2024 elections: How John Mahama defeated Bawumia in multiple online polls

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With a full year to the 2024 elections, a number of media houses including GhanaWeb run online polls on which candidate voters will prefer in the December 7, 2024 polls.



The major candidates in most of the polls were former president John Dramani Mahama (National Democratic Congress), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (New Patriotic Party) and Alan Kyerematen (Movement for Change.)



Aside from GhanaWeb, the state-run Daily Graphic newspaper, Starr FM, GHOne and TV3 run similar polls.



John Dramani Mahama won handsomely in all the polls including one run by GTV presenter Kafui Dey. All the polls used in this report were on X (formerly Twitter).



With over 20,000 votes and barely two hours to end the polls, Mahama was leading with 55% of votes in the TV3 poll, which had the highest voter turnout.



Mahama polled 62% as compared to 13% for Bawumia in the GHOne polls (1,950 voters).



Mahama won by a ratio of 68% to 12% in the Starr FM poll (164 votes) and 65% to 11% in the GhanaWeb poll (8,302 votes) - all these polls had ended at the time of filing this report.



The Graphic polls had Mahama leading by 63% of the 566 votes cast with two days to the close of polls. Mahama won Kafui Dey's poll with 60% against Bawumia's 9% with a final voter turnout of 1,810 votes.



The two main contenders have set up what will be the first time in the Fourth Republic that both major contenders for the presidency will be from the northern part of the country.



Mahama, a former Vice President and later president is gunning for his final term in office while Bawuia wants to go a step further after serving for two terms as Vice President, he is in his final year in the role.



SARA



See the outcome of the various polls below:





It is December 7, exactly a year to elections 2024. If today were to be December 7, 2024, who are you electing as the next president? — GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) December 7, 2023

Today is exactly one year to the 2024 general elections.



If elections were held today, who would you vote for? ????️ #TV3NewDay — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 7, 2023

If elections were held in Ghana today, who would you vote for ? #ElectionHub — Simply The Best!!! (@Starr1035Fm) December 7, 2023

If elections were held in Ghana today, who would you vote for ? #ElectionHub — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 7, 2023

Exactly 1 year to #Ghana's #Election2024. Who are you voting for? — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) December 7, 2023