2024 election is critical for Ghana's future - Richard Ahiagbah

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has highlighted the critical nature of the up coming general elections for the future of Ghana.



According to Ahiabgah, the elections must center more than just on ideas and visions.



He added that it is imperative to consider the practicality of a candidate's proposed plans and their ability to implement them within their term.



"The 2024 election is critical for Ghana's future, and it must be about more than just ideas and visions. We must consider how much time a candidate has to implement their plans," he stated.



Richard wrote this in a post shared on his X page, formally known as Twitter, on March 26, 2024.



He further asserted that former president Mahama admitted the impossibility to transform the country within one term of office, therefore it will be difficult for him to fulfill his promises if he secures victory.



He said, "Former President Mahama has admitted that it's impossible to transform a country in four years. So, even if he wins, he won't be able to deliver on his promises. Why vote for someone who can't make a real difference?



Ahiagbah expressed concerns over potential leadership struggles within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the event of Mahama's victory.



He foresee internal strife and instability, casting doubts on the country's future under such circumstances.



"Furthermore, if Mahama wins, he will be a lame duck from day one. The struggle for leadership within the NDC will begin immediately, leading to chaos and uncertainty for our nation," he said.



Richard advocated for Dr. Bawumia as the beast candidate ready to address Ghana's pressing issues effectively.



He said Dr. Bawumia has enough time, boundless energy, and a clear vision for the progress of the nation and that qualifies him as the best choice to govern the country.



Richard urged voters to prioritize progress and stability over potential chaos, emphasizing the need for a leader capable of hitting the ground running and confronting the nation's challenges head-on.



"We need a leader who can hit the ground running and tackle our country's challenges head-on. Dr. Bawumia is the right candidate for the job. He has the time, energy, and vision to deliver bold solutions for our future. Choose progress and stability over chaos.

Vote Bawumia for President."



RAD/OGB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.