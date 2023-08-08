2023 BECE: Students excited after writing General Science on Tuesday

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commenced on Monday, August 7, 2023, at various centres across the country.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, day two of the examination, GhanaWeb visited some of the centres in the nation’s capital, Accra, to observe the process for the examination and also interact with the students taking the examination as well as officials on how it was going so far.



Seven schools from the East Legon community, including the Bawaleshie Junior High School and the Grace Preparatory School, took their examination at the Accra College of Education BECE centre.



In all, 467 students are registered to take their examinations at the Accra College of Education BECE centre, from the seven schools.



The supervisor for the exams who spoke to GhanaWeb off-camera indicated that no student has been absent for the two days of the 2023 BECE.



He also indicated that no incident had been recorded at the centres for the examination so far; adding that all the examination material got to the centre on time.



At the PRESEC Staff Basic School BECE centre, two schools, the PRESEC Staff Basic School and the St Andrews School, were registered to take the examination.



According to Bonti Seth Attah, one of the supervisors at the centre, all 235 students from St Andrews and 238 from PRESEC Staff were present for the examination for the first two days.



Some of the students who spoke to GhanaWeb after the first paper for Tuesday, General Science, were happy about how the paper went.



They said that even though the science paper was relatively more difficult than the Religious and Moral Education and English Language papers they took on Monday, they were optimistic that they would get good grades.



Over 600,000 candidates are expected to take part in the examination from nearly 19, 000 schools across the country at 2137 centres.



The BECE is expected to last till Friday, August 11, 2023. On Monday, the students wrote two papers; Religious and Moral Education and English Language. As at the time, GhanaWeb ended its visits to the centres on Tuesday, the students were taking the 2nd paper for the day, Ghanaian Language and Culture, after writing the General Science paper earlier in the Morning.



On Wednesday, the students are expected to take Social Studies and Basic Design and Technology; on Thursday, Mathematics and Information and Communication Technology; and on Friday, French.



Watch GhanaWeb’s report from the visit to some BECE centres in Accra below:







BAI/OGB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







