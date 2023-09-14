2023/2024 academic year for Basic schools to begin Oct. 3

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the reopening date for Basic Schools across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year.



The 2023/2024 academic year is expected to begin on Tuesday, 3 October 2023.



The GES is therefore urging all parents to take note accordingly.



Meanwhile, the third term for Basic schools end on Thursday, 14 September 2023.