General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

2023/2024 academic year for Basic schools to begin Oct. 3

File photo File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the reopening date for Basic Schools across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The 2023/2024 academic year is expected to begin on Tuesday, 3 October 2023.

The GES is therefore urging all parents to take note accordingly.

Meanwhile, the third term for Basic schools end on Thursday, 14 September 2023.