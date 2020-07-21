Politics of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

2020 Polls: Concerned Mothers Movement defends NDC running mate

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Following the nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, flag-bearer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), there have been mixed reactions from the public.



Where as many have celebrated her nomination as victory for gender mainstreaming, equality and progress, others, especially those from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have lampooned the nominee while citing Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's performance at University of Cape Coast when she was in active service and at the Ministry of Education when the NDC was in government.



But, Concerned Mothers Movement, one of the vibrant voices in Western Region, that campaigned vigorously against injustice faced by families of the three missing Takoradi girls during the heat of the country's reported kidnapping cases, has declared an unflinching support for the NDC running mate.



Members of the group, have also called for the total support of women from the political divide to aid the chances of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang of becoming the first female Vice President of the country.



At a press conference organized last over the weekend to throw their weight behind the former Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, the group, touted her credentials and indicated that she was more than qualified, capable, suitable and affable to occupy the position of Vice President.



Consequently, the group, led by the Convener, Madam Josephine Amo, cautioned political figures against the unwarranted attacks on the NDC running mate.



"We have taken note of some unfortunate comments from certain individuals especially from the ruling New Patriotic Party. We believe that all these comments were not meant to attack her credentials but her person as a woman", she fumed



The group cited Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu, and Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Wontumi, for disparaging comments they all made about the aspiring Vice Presidential candidate.



They want Ghanaians to rise up and speak against the pandemic voices in order to sanitize the political space with decent volcanic voices as Ghana cruises towards the December polls.



The leader of the Concerned Mothers Movement explained that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, remained a celebrated first female Vice Chancellor of a public University.



"As the first female Vice Chancellor of a public University in the country, her achievements in this direction, has motivated a lot of women to aspire to the highest office in their academic endeavors", she submitted.



Under the circumstance, the Concerned Mothers Movement, has called on women, irrespective of their political affiliations, to rally behind Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to emerge victorious.



"If we missed the opportunity, we may not get it again. This is a clarion call and a national agenda", Madam Josephine Amo said.

