Politics of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

2020 Election Petition: Mahama shouldn’t let outcome break him – Economist

Former President, John Mahama

Ghanaian Economist and Columnist Isaac ‘Coach Opeele’ Boateng has shared his expectations of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 general election, former President John Dramani Mahama. This comes after the latter lost the 2020 election petition.



According to him, the outcome of the petition should in no way demotivate the former President from contesting in the 2024 presidential race. “I expect former President Mahama to contest in the next Presidential race. He must not leave the political space just yet”, he stated.



The columnist argued the former President tested and strengthened the democracy of Ghana by contesting in the just ended election and believes he can do same in the next, simply by contesting in that.



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Coach Opeele said, “Mahama made our democracy strong by contesting in the election. He gave the NPP a run for their money with a keenly contested election, especially when it comes to the parliamentary race. The NPP worked their socks off”, he reiterated.



On his authority, former President Mahama is the kind of person who will put a lot of pressure on the ruling government should he contest for the 2024 Presidential race. “To poll 6.2 million votes in an election is not an easy feet. If he contests for the next Presidential election in 2024, the NPP will work harder. Mahama shouldn’t give up, he should come back stronger”, he shared.



At the 2020 general election, history was made with the country having a spilt parliament of 137 NPP MPs, 137 NDC MPs and one independent candidate.



The NDC and its Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama however challenged the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 Presidential election on the grounds of the election being “flawed”.







However, after weeks of trial, the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed the former President’s application challenging the election results.



According to the apex court of the land, the suit is without “merit”.



