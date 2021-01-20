Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

2020 Election Petition: MP questions presence of soldiers in Supreme Court

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor

Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament of South Dayi has questioned the deployment of military officers in the Supreme Courtroom following the hearing of the election petition.



The men in uniform have been spotted in the courtroom.



“So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?” He asked in a tweet.



Mr Mahama is asking the court to order a rerun of the elections because in his view, no candidate polled the number of votes to be declared winner.He rejected the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addfo as the winner of the elections last year.