2020 Election Petition: MP questions presence of soldiers in Supreme Court

Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021
Source: 3 News
Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament of South Dayi has questioned the deployment of military officers in the Supreme Courtroom following the hearing of the election petition.
The men in uniform have been spotted in the courtroom.
“So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?” He asked in a tweet.
So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?
So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?— Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 19, 2021