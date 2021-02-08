Politics of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

2020 Election Petition: I have no temperament issues, that’s how I am – Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

Third witness of the petitioner, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

Mr Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, has told the Supreme Court that he is not quick-tempered.



In a feisty and tempestuous cross-examination, Mr Mettle-Nunoo clashed with the lawyer of the first respondent on several occasions.



Answering a question on whether he was temperamental and rude, Mr Mettle-Nunoo said: “I have a temperament for fairness, a temperament for wanting to tell the truth and fighting for what is right.”



He further told the court that the former Chair of the EC Dr Afari Gyan gave him opportunities to raise objection in the strongroom “Dr Afari Gyan gave opportunity for errors to be corrected.”



He also told the lawyer for the 1st Respondent to the EC, Mr Justine Amenuvor to give him a fair chance to respond to questions posed to him.



Rojo said, “My Lords, I have indicated that I made a mistake on the Ashanti summary sheet declaration in the EC’s strong room for very specific reasons.”



“I am not arguing with you; I am not arguing with my Lords; I am saying you have to give me a fair opportunity to answer the question as the witness.”



In one of his explanations, he said “You asked me an initial question that do I know the procedure and the process in the strong room and I said that the regional results are the results submitted to the strong room should not just include the summary.



“It should include the 275 constituency results that make up that summary, You cannot present the summery without the justification of the summary."



