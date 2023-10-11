20 passengers escape death on Trade Fair-La Road

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A total of 20 passengers aboard a Mercedes Sprinter Bus escaped death on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, when their car collided with a Toyota Hiace Pick-Up along the Trade Fair-La Road in Accra.



According to a report by 3news.com, the bus with registration number AS 4332-15 was from Nungua, towards the 37 Military Hospital, while the pick-up with registration number GT 9737-19 was from Burma Camp, towards Lapaz.



Speaking in an interview, Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service Public Relations Department said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m.



He added that the Sprinter bus lost steering control, hit the pavement, and jumped into the other lane, according to reports.



He also said that the drinking spot was affected in the process when the cars ran into it.



The passengers, however, sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the police hospital.



Meanwhile, the GNFS officer has called for a traffic light on that stretch, which has been faulty for a long time, to be fixed.



AE/SEA