2 times Akufo-Addo has made comments about the V/R that have been described as insulting

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become the centre of a lot of conversations surrounding the ‘man-made’ flood disaster that has displaced several thousands within the Volta Region, following the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



While many rally around to get relief items for the effected residents in these constituencies, with many others making efforts to restore the flooded communities to what they used to be, a visit by the president to the area has caused even more uproar among the people.



During his visit, the president, while addressing the people, made some statements (described by some as a joke) that got many talking and describing it as an insensitive, insulting thing to have come from him.



Here is what Akufo-Addo told the people of Mepe and other communities in the Volta Region who were affected by the flood:



I need everybody here (to understand) and I hope you take the message all across… that when these things happen and the government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all.



When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts.



And whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office, I am the president of all the people.



So Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. And it is my responsibility to try and help.



Because if it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me? I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And in any event, one day you would vote for me and my party.



So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area. I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.



We have to also be very grateful for the work of VRA, the preparation they have been making over the years in such a situation, the simulation exercise, and all the things they have been doing to prepare for this including the sensitization.



Because of the good that they have done up until now, by the grace of God, not one single individual has lost his life in this crisis.



Whatever it is within the powers of the government that can be done to alleviate this situation, it is going to be done



But this is not the first time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a statement about the Volta Region that has incensed people.



Akufo-Addo chides paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional area



There was an incident when the president chided the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, on live radio, on Peace FM.



This October 2021 happened after the chief had given the government a four-month ultimatum to open the E-block community day senior high school, which in his view, had stalled since 2016.



The GH¢9 million project, which was part of some 200 classroom blocks the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration started, was supposed to have some 26 classrooms and 5 departments attached, including science blocks.



Speaking with the Minority side of the Education Committee of Parliament who toured the uncompleted school buildings in the Ketu South constituency Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti said the government’s approach to education is appalling.



"If we have to beg for education before people can go to school, then I don’t know what we call democracy at all. Look at the structure, it’s almost 90 percent complete. The thieves are having a field day, going in there to have everything removed at will.”



“The NPP government now has free SHS education, but my people are not benefitting because there is no school here. So, I am giving the education minister up till February [2022] for the school to be completed,” the chief added.



In his response during an interview on Peace FM, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suggested that the paramount chief should complete the abandoned block himself if he was frustrated with the delay.



“Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education an ultimatum?... then he should go and complete it,” he said.



In both instances, the president has not openly issued an apology, although many have impressed on him to do so.



There are still continued efforts being made by both private and public institutions and individuals to support those who have been affected by the floods followed by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



AE/AW