2 injured as commercial bus burns into ashes at Ngleshie Amanfro

A commercial Yutong bus has reportedly been reduced to ashes on the Accra-Cape Coast road at Ngleshie Amanfro on Friday, June 9, 2023.



According to a news report by UTV, the bus was transporting passengers from Tarkwa to Accra when it caught fire.



The report indicated that the passengers warned the driver on two occasions that they could smell something burning, but the driver, after checking, said there was nothing wrong.



The bus, according to the UTV reporter, started burning a few minutes after it had been fueled at Kasoa.



Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service at a checkpoint in Amanfro saw flames coming from the car and tried to stop it, but the driver, thinking they were about to arrest him, sped off.



He stopped after hearing cries from the passengers and pedestrians, but it was too late to stop the bus from burning completely.



The report indicated that two people were injured, with one of the victims being severely injured after she was trampled upon as the passengers were racing out of the bus to save their lives.



Yutong bus burns into ashes at Ngleshie Amanfro #UTVNews pic.twitter.com/wrLUHngSHr — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 9, 2023

