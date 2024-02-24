174 lives lost in January 2024 through road crashes – NRSA

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Data presented by the National Road Safety Authority indicates that a total of 174 persons died in January 2024.



A total of 1,142 road traffic crashes were reported in January 2024. These crashes involved 1,991 vehicles of all categories (Private, Commercial, Motorbikes/Cycles, etc.), and 1,504 casualties (174 fatalities/deaths and 1,330 injuries).



In January, 55% (631) of the crashes were minor, 33% (375) were serious crashes and 12% (136) were fatal crashes out of the 1,142 crashes reported.



A total of 16 (9%) persons killed were below 18 years whilst 158 (91%) were reported to have been adults.



This indicates that for every ten adults killed, a child is also killed revealing a relatively high road traffic death ratio (10:1) for adults than for children within the period. This is partly due to the high risk of exposure of adults to traffic incidences as compared to children.



Per the data, private vehicles constituted the largest proportion of vehicles involved in crashes in January 2024, representing 45.3%, followed by commercial vehicles with 32.9% and motorcycles with the least proportion of 21.9%. Only commercial vehicles recorded an increase in the numbers involved in crashes in 2024 as compared to 2023 by 13.3%.



Private vehicles and motorcycle crash involvement reduced by 7.1% and 1.4 % respectively in 2024, compared to 2023.



In January 2024, motorbikes constituted 74% (324) of crashes involving all cycles whilst tricycles contributed 23% (101), followed by bicycles and handcarts constituting 2% (7) and 1% (3) respectively.



Analysis of categories of vehicles involved in crashes shows that motorcycles constituted the least of all vehicles involved.



Notwithstanding, the share of motorbike crashes is alarming taking into consideration the population of motorbikes of the total vehicle population.



Greater Accra Region contributed the most to crashes and came third in fatalities (393 crashes and 29 deaths respectively).



This was followed by the Ashanti Region with 311 crashes and 39 deaths. (highest fatalities recorded).



Eastern Region came third in the number of crashes with 156 crashes and second in fatalities with 35 deaths.