10-year-old girl killed, genital organs removed

A ten-year-old girl has been found dead at Asiam a farming Community near Dokrokyiwa in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region .



The mutilated body of the deceased child was found near the Kuano river in the community.



Upon receipt of information Police proceeded to the said location and found the body of an unknown female juvenile aged about 10 years dressed in a red skirt matched with a sports shorts lying in the said river.



The already decomposing body was retrieved and upon careful examination, the Police found out that the throat was slashed and vital genital organs removed with the intestine gashing out.



According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado, the body has been deposited at Nsawam Government Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy whilst efforts are being made to trace the relatives and contacts through informants to get the culprits arrested.



This is the third incident of a child mysteriously found dead in the region within a week.



The first two separate incidents happened in Atiwa West District and Lower Manya Krobo.



In Akyem Kwabeng, a body of a ten-year-old boy identified as Kwabena Emmanuel was found in an abandoned mining pit filled with water having gone missing the previous day.



The body was retrieved by Police Tuesday July 7,2020 and deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation and Autopsy.



Also, a four-year-old unidentified boy was also found dead with blood from the nostrils Wednesday morning at Atua Manya in Lower Krobo Municipality .



He was found shrouded in millennial pink cloth and deposited in the bush .



Residents in the region want Police to investigate the increasing killing of Children in the region linking it to the 2020 general election.





