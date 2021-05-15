10-year-old boy found hanged at Dambai

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Residents in the Oti Region town of Dambai are still shocked following the death of a 10-year-old boy whose body was found hanging on a nearby mango tree on Thursday.



It still remains unclear what caused the tragic death of the class three pupil who has been named as Esuman Isaac Nana Kwame.



The police confirmed the incident on Friday but said a case of suicide is being investigated.



A co-tenant had told reporters that there were no traces of such intention when he met him prior to the incident.



Prince Tagbor, a driver with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council said: “I travelled to Cape Coast. When I returned he came to welcome me. I gave him a loaf of bread together with my children and even asked him to wait outside since he wanted to watch movie in my room. He normally comes around whenever I return from a journey or work”.



The deceased had earlier refused to join his mother to attend church in the evening of that fateful day. He was later found hanged at a nearby house.



His body has been deposited at the WoraWora Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.