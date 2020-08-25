Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: 3 News

10 dams in your hometown, in all 372 completed – Bawumia to Mahama

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said claims by former President John Mahama that the One Village One Dam initiative has not materialized are false and should be ignored.



Dr Bawumia said 10 dams have been built in Bole, where Mr Mahama comes from and wondered why the opposition leader would make such claims.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of hoodwinking Ghanaians with promises including the One Village One Dam policy just for votes.



Mr Mahama said the government has failed to deliver that promise to Ghanaians.



He told journalists after acquiring his voter ID Card on Wednesday, August 5 that the dams have not materialized.



He also said the One District One Factory programme has failed, saying most districts in Ghana do not have their factories yet as promised by the President, with just four months to this year’s elections.



“One Village One Dam has not materialized. All the dams dried up in the dry season, most districts do not have any factory yet and yet it has all been propaganda. Ghanaians have seen through it and on 7 December 2020, they are going to exercise their franchise to kick out this non-performing government.



“We will come and restore economic prosperity in this country.”



But speaking on Peace FM Tuesday, August 25, Dr Bawumia said the dams are there for all to see.



“Some have said that you may not be able to get 10 dams, but the point is if you go to somewhere like Tamale Central the dams are there.



“So far, we have awarded a total of about 435 One Village One Dam contracts that are ongoing. Out of that 372 have been completed and 63 are ongoing, that is what the data tells us. So there has been a lot of good progress on the One Village One Dam.”



Regarding Mr Mahama‘s claim, he said it is “completely false”.



“I think people have gone to look at it.



“Recently former President John Mahama said the One Village One Dam hasn’t materialized but there was a documentary done on Bole, his constituency and 10 dams were functional and people are using these dams for irrigation and they are very useful.”





