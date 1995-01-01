You are here: HomeSportsUnder 17 team Achievements

Starlets: U-17 Team

  • World Champions: ITALY 1991: Details

     

  • JAPAN 1993: In autumn 1993 (shortly after the triumphant start to the J.League) Japan proved itself to be a perfect and, above all, a technologically superb organiser. Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1 in the final, setting new standards of technique and tactics for this age category. Details

     

  • ECUADOR 1995: Ghana's youngsters made it three in a row for Africa as they swept to a thrilling 3-2 victory against Brazil in the final of the 1995 World Championship in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Details

     

  • Finalists at Japan 1993 and Egypt 1997.

     

  • Third place at New Zealand 1999.

     

  • Qualified for Scotland 1989, but were eliminated in the first round.