Starlets: U-17 Team

Ongoning: U17 World Cup
A delve into the FIFA U-17 World Cup annals shows the same handful of names cropping up time and again, a clutch of teams possessing a virtual season ticket for the tournament, and who have invariably come away with the trophy at least once. Their number includes Ghana, making their eighth finals' appearance in Korea this year.
The Black Starlets claimed their first trophy success at the 1991 event in Italy, repeating their triumph four years later in Ecuador. This impressive track record, and third place at the CAF U-17 African Championship in 2007
|Players Goalkeeper: Joseph ADDO, Baba SAMPANA,Robert DABUO
Defenders: Paul ADDO, Daniel OPARE, Tetteh NORTEY,Philip BOAMPONG,Meisuna ALHASSAN
Midfield: Francis BOADI, Enoch ADU, Richard MPONG, Abdul Naza ALHASSAN,
Forwards: Ransford Osei (Kessben), Saadick Adams (Ashantigold), Nathaniel Asamoah (Subway FC), Abeiku Quansah (Windy Professionals), Kelvin Owusu (Reading FC, UK), Abdulai SEIDU,Ishamel YARTEY, Prince GYIMAH
Coach: Sellas TETTEH
Assistant: Emmanuel Quarshie, Joseph Carr
Management Committee