by-PAULOFORI@aol.com: Another important group of the Ewe people predominantly between the South and the Mid Volta are the Tongu's. These are a very large group of people. Ewe language generaly is diveded into three that is Anlo, Tongu and Vedome. The 'V" used for Vedome is substiteted since the letter itself cannot be found in the letters of the English alphabet. The Tongu's are mainly fishermen and farmers. They easily migrate and can be found anywhere there is fresh water condusice for fishing within the West African Region.
EMMANUEL AGBOLOSOO: Before the First World War, Togoland occupied the area from Lome to the present western boundary of Benin on the east, and north of the current Anlo-lEwe land and Tornu areas. After the First World War, Togoland was divided into two parts. The western Togoland was given to the British to administer with the Gold Coast, while eastern Togoland was given to the French. Just before indenpendence of Ghana, a Plebiscite was held to decide whether western Togoland would like to unite with eastern Togoland or remain with the Gold Coast. The result was that western Togoland decided to remain with the Gold Coast. After independence the south-eastern bulge of the Gold Coast which comprised mostly Eweland which was made up of Anlo-Ewes was added to the Togoland which was a Mandated Territory under the Security Council of the United Nations, to form the present Volta Region of Ghana, with the regional capital city at Ho. So, the Plebiscite united Anlo-Eweland with western Togoland which lies north of Anlo-Ewe land.The partition of Togoland was achieved when the Security Council devided Togoland into east and west Togoland.
MORGAN NYENDU (CANADA): I wish to draw your attention to an impression in paragraph ONE that the Ewes are only located to the eastern side of the River Volta, which you indicate separates the them (Ewes) from such other groups as the Ga-Adangmes etc. There is another major Ewe group known as the Tongu-Ewes, which constitute the North and South Tongu Districts of the Volta Region. Although parts of these two Districts lie to the east of the River Volta, a large proportion of them are also found to the west of same. There are such traditional areas as Sokpoe, Tefle, and Vume which fall entirely to the west of the River Volta on the same side being occupied by the Ga-Adangmes etc. Moreover, although parts of the Agave, Battor, Mafi and Mepe Traditional Areas are found to the east of the Volta River, some of the areas falling under their jurisdictions also lie to the west of the River Volta. In the light of the above, I would wish that you make a correction in your first paragraph in confirmity with the reality on the ground.