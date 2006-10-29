Tournament for champions of the CAF nations. The away goals rule was introduced in the 1974 competition, and a Champions' League format in 1997. In 2004 the Champions League format will be changed so that the top-12 countries (namely, Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, according to a simple ranking system which CAF appears to have difficulties applying) can enter a second team.
GROUP A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sfaxien (TUN)
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|9
|Ahly (EGY)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|7
|Kotoko (GHA)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|4
|Kabylie (ALG)
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|3
15/07/06: CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1-0 Ahly (EGY)
16/07/06: JS Kabylie (ALG) 1-0 Asante Kotoko (GHA)
29/07/06: Asante Kotoko 4-2 CS Sfaxien
29/07/06: Ahly 2-0 JS Kabylie
13/08/06: Asante Kotoko 0-0 Ahly
13/08/06: JS Kabylie 0-1 CS Sfaxien
26/08/06: Ahly 4-0 Asante Kotoko
26/08/06: CS Sfaxien 2-0 JS Kabylie
09/09/06: Asante Kotoko v JS Kabylie
09/09/06: Ahly v CS Sfaxien
17/09/06: JS Kabylie v Ahly
17/09/06: CS Sfaxien v Asante Kotoko
GROUP B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Asec (CIV)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|1
|8
|Pirates (RSA)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Enyimba (NIG)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Hearts (GHA)
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|1
16/07/06: Hearts of Oak (GHA) 0-2 Enyimba (NIG)
18/07/06: Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1-1 Asec Mimosas (CIV)
30/07/06: Enyimba 1-1 Orlando Pirates
30/07/06: Asec Mimosas 3-0 Hearts of Oak
12/08/06: Orlando Pirates 0-0 Hearts of Oak
13/08/06: Asec Mimosas 3-0 Enyimba
27/08/06: Enyimba 0-0 Asec Mimosas
27/08/06: Hearts of Oak 0-1 Orlando Pirates
10/09/06: Enyimba v Hearts of Oak
10/09/06: Asec Mimosas v Orlando Pirates
16/09/06: Hearts of Oak v Asec Mimosas
16/09/06: Orlando Pirates v Enyimba
Semi-finals:
29-01/09/06: Runner-up Group B v Winner Group A
29-01/09/06: Runner-up Group A v Winner Group B
13-15/10/06: Winner Group A v Runner-up B
13-15/10/06: Winner Group B v Runner-up A
Final:
First Leg: 27-29/10/06
Second Leg: 10-12/11/06.
Round 3
21-23/04/06: Asante Kotoko (GHA) 6-0 USCAFOOT (MAD)
05-07/05/06: USCAFOOT 1-0 Asante Kotoko Kotoko win 6-1 on aggregate
22/04/06: Hearts of Oak (GHA) 1-0 Etoile Sahel (TUN)
05-07/05/06: Etoile Sahel 1-0 Hearts of Oak 1-1 on aggregate: Hearts win 6-5 on penalties
Round 2
17-19/03/06: St George (ETH) 4-0 Hearts of Oak (GHA)
01-02/04/06: Hearts of Oak 2-0 St George Match abandoned after 43 minutes when Saint George players walked off in protest at a penalty award. Caf award the tie to Hearts of Oak
17-19/03/06: Ferroviario Maputo (MOZ) 0-0 Asante Kotoko (GHA)
01-02/04/06: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Ferroviario Maputo Kotoko win 2-1 on aggregate
