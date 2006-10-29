Tournament for champions of the CAF nations. The away goals rule was introduced in the 1974 competition, and a Champions' League format in 1997. In 2004 the Champions League format will be changed so that the top-12 countries (namely, Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, according to a simple ranking system which CAF appears to have difficulties applying) can enter a second team.

GROUP A

P W D L GF GA Pts Sfaxien (TUN) 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 Ahly (EGY) 4 2 1 1 6 1 7 Kotoko (GHA) 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 Kabylie (ALG) 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

15/07/06: CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1-0 Ahly (EGY)

16/07/06: JS Kabylie (ALG) 1-0 Asante Kotoko (GHA)

29/07/06: Asante Kotoko 4-2 CS Sfaxien

29/07/06: Ahly 2-0 JS Kabylie

13/08/06: Asante Kotoko 0-0 Ahly

13/08/06: JS Kabylie 0-1 CS Sfaxien

26/08/06: Ahly 4-0 Asante Kotoko

26/08/06: CS Sfaxien 2-0 JS Kabylie

09/09/06: Asante Kotoko v JS Kabylie

09/09/06: Ahly v CS Sfaxien

17/09/06: JS Kabylie v Ahly

17/09/06: CS Sfaxien v Asante Kotoko

GROUP B

P W D L GF GA Pts Asec (CIV) 4 2 2 0 7 1 8 Pirates (RSA) 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 Enyimba (NIG) 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 Hearts (GHA) 4 0 1 3 0 6 1

16/07/06: Hearts of Oak (GHA) 0-2 Enyimba (NIG)

18/07/06: Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1-1 Asec Mimosas (CIV)

30/07/06: Enyimba 1-1 Orlando Pirates

30/07/06: Asec Mimosas 3-0 Hearts of Oak

12/08/06: Orlando Pirates 0-0 Hearts of Oak

13/08/06: Asec Mimosas 3-0 Enyimba

27/08/06: Enyimba 0-0 Asec Mimosas

27/08/06: Hearts of Oak 0-1 Orlando Pirates

10/09/06: Enyimba v Hearts of Oak

10/09/06: Asec Mimosas v Orlando Pirates

16/09/06: Hearts of Oak v Asec Mimosas

16/09/06: Orlando Pirates v Enyimba

Semi-finals:

29-01/09/06: Runner-up Group B v Winner Group A

29-01/09/06: Runner-up Group A v Winner Group B

13-15/10/06: Winner Group A v Runner-up B

13-15/10/06: Winner Group B v Runner-up A

Final:

First Leg: 27-29/10/06

Second Leg: 10-12/11/06.

Round 3

21-23/04/06: Asante Kotoko (GHA) 6-0 USCAFOOT (MAD)

05-07/05/06: USCAFOOT 1-0 Asante Kotoko Kotoko win 6-1 on aggregate

22/04/06: Hearts of Oak (GHA) 1-0 Etoile Sahel (TUN)

05-07/05/06: Etoile Sahel 1-0 Hearts of Oak 1-1 on aggregate: Hearts win 6-5 on penalties

Round 2

17-19/03/06: St George (ETH) 4-0 Hearts of Oak (GHA)

01-02/04/06: Hearts of Oak 2-0 St George Match abandoned after 43 minutes when Saint George players walked off in protest at a penalty award. Caf award the tie to Hearts of Oak

17-19/03/06: Ferroviario Maputo (MOZ) 0-0 Asante Kotoko (GHA)

01-02/04/06: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Ferroviario Maputo Kotoko win 2-1 on aggregate