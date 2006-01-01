Ghana National Soccer Team

The Black Stars, is the senior national team of Ghana and is controlled by the Ghana Football Association. Ghana has enjoyed tremendous success on the youth level, winning the World Under-17 title twice, winning World Youth Championship twice and bronze at the 1994 Olympic games in Barcelona. Ghana won the African Nations Cup four times: 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982. Ghana made two appearance at the world cup in 2006 and 2010. Upcoming Matches Date Versus Venue Competition 2017-September-01 Congo Baba Yara Stadium (Ashanti) 2018 World Cup Qualifying - CAF (Round Three) Pictures | Weekly Top 11

Captain: Asamoah Gyan Coach: James Kwesi Appiah