Records of Black Stars African Champions :

: won 4 times in 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982. runner-up 5 times in 1969 , 1970 , 1992 , 2010 and 2015 .

World Cup: 1930 to 1958 - Did not enter

1962 - Did not qualify

1966 - Withdrew

1970 to 1978 - Did not qualify

1982 - Withdrew

1986 to 2002 - Did not qualify

2006 Qualified for first time ( Round of 16 ==> 13th)

2010 Qualified (Quarter finals ==> 7th)

2014 Qualified (Group stage ==> 25th)

2018 Did not Qualify FIFA U-17 World Championship

Winner - 1995 Ecuador, 1991 Italy; Runner-up U17 1997 Egypt 1993 Japan; 3 1999 New Zealand/Auckland FIFA World Youth Championship

Champion -Egypt 2009



Runner-up U20 2001 Argentina



Runner-up U20 1993 Australia



4 U20 1997 Malaysia/Shah Alam



Quarterfinal U20 1999 Nigeria Olympic Games

Bronze -1992 Barcelona;



Quarterfinal Olympic 1996 Atlanta, GA, USA



5th place play-off Round Senior 1964 Tokyo, JPN



Preliminary Round Senior 1972 Munich, FRG



First Round Senior 1968 Mexico City, MEX

Highest Ever Score: Ghana beat Niger 9-1 in an African qualifying game in 1970; which is a record.

Dishonour? Average of 1 coach per year : .. over the past 13 years, the Black Stars have been handled by about 14 coaches including Buckhard Ziese (Germany), Otto Pfister (Germany), Petre Gavrilla, C.K Gyamfi, Aggrey Fynn and Jim Amoah, Jurger Larsen, Ishmael Kurtz (Brazil), Sam Arday and Rinus Israel (Brazil), Dossena (Italy), Jones Atuquayefio, Osam Doodo, Milan Zivadinovic (Yugoslavia).

Never beaten a European National Side

Most Embarassing Defeats : Lost 1-6 to Germany in 1993 (Abedi & Yebaoh in Line up)

Burundi 2-1 Ghana

Togo 4-0 Ghana

South Africa 3-0 Ghana

Ghana 1 Kenya 3