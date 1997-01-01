|
Records of Black Stars
- African Champions:
- World Cup:
- 1930 to 1958 - Did not enter
- 1962 - Did not qualify
- 1966 - Withdrew
- 1970 to 1978 - Did not qualify
- 1982 - Withdrew
- 1986 to 2002 - Did not qualify
- 2006 Qualified for first time ( Round of 16 ==> 13th)
- 2010 Qualified (Quarter finals ==> 7th)
- 2014 Qualified (Group stage ==> 25th)
- 2018 Did not Qualify
- FIFA U-17 World Championship
- Winner - 1995 Ecuador, 1991 Italy; Runner-up U17 1997 Egypt 1993 Japan; 3 1999 New Zealand/Auckland
- FIFA World Youth Championship
- Champion -Egypt 2009
- Runner-up U20 2001 Argentina
- Runner-up U20 1993 Australia
- 4 U20 1997 Malaysia/Shah Alam
- Quarterfinal U20 1999 Nigeria
- Olympic Games
- Bronze -1992 Barcelona;
- Quarterfinal Olympic 1996 Atlanta, GA, USA
- 5th place play-off Round Senior 1964 Tokyo, JPN
- Preliminary Round Senior 1972 Munich, FRG
- First Round Senior 1968 Mexico City, MEX
- Highest Ever Score: Ghana beat Niger 9-1 in an African qualifying game in 1970; which is a record.
|
Dishonour?
- Average of 1 coach per year: .. over the past 13 years, the Black Stars have been handled by about 14 coaches including Buckhard Ziese (Germany), Otto Pfister (Germany), Petre Gavrilla, C.K Gyamfi, Aggrey Fynn and Jim Amoah, Jurger Larsen, Ishmael Kurtz (Brazil), Sam Arday and Rinus Israel (Brazil), Dossena (Italy), Jones Atuquayefio, Osam Doodo, Milan Zivadinovic (Yugoslavia).
- Never beaten a European National Side
- Most Embarassing Defeats:
- Lost 1-6 to Germany in 1993 (Abedi & Yebaoh in Line up)
- Burundi 2-1 Ghana
- Togo 4-0 Ghana
- South Africa 3-0 Ghana
- Ghana 1 Kenya 3
|
Did You Know That...
- The highest aggregate major international shoot-out came in the final of the African Nations' Cup in 1992 in Senegal, when the Ivory Coast beat Ghana 11-10 after a 0-0 draw. Three kicks from the 24 taken went unconverted.
- Kwesi Owusu, former captain of the national side, was the first footballer to score a goal at the Munich Olympic Stadium during the 1972 Olympic Games. His photograph still stands erect at one of the Olympic Villages in Munich, Germany.