In reality the stool was created by: Anokye, the chief priest of Osei-tutu.
Dynamics of the Stool
A new king is lowered and raised over the Golden Stool without touching it no one could be a legitimate ruler without the stool
The Asante have always defended the Golden Stool when it was at risk.
1896: The Asante allowed their King, Prempeh I, to be deported rather than risk losing a war and the Golden Stool in the process.
1900: The Governor of the Gold Coast, Sir Frederick Hodgson, demanded to sit on the stool. The Asante remained silent and when the assembly ended, they went home and prepared for war. Although they were finally conquered by the British, the Asante claimed victory because they fought only to preserve the Golden Stool, and they had.
1920: A group of African road builders accidentally found the Golden Stool and stripped it of its gold ornaments. They were tried according to traditional custom and the death penalty was imposed. But the British intervened and the sentence was commuted to perpetual banishment.