Empire of Ancient Ghana
Ancient Ghana derived power and wealth from gold and the introduction
of the camel during the Trans-Saharan trade increased the quantity
of goods that were transported. Majority of the knowledge of Ghana
comes from the Arab writers. Al-Hamdani, for example, describes Ghana
as having the richest gold mines on earth. These mines were situated
at Bambuk, on the upper Senegal river. The Soninke people also sold
slaves, salt and copper in exchange for textiles, beads and finished
goods. They built their capital city, Kumbi Saleh, right on the edge
of the Sahara and the city quickly became the most dynamic and important
southern terminus of the Saharan trade routes. Kumbi Saleh became
the focus of all trade, with a systematic form of taxation. Later
on Audaghust became another commercial centre.
The wealth of ancient Ghana is mythically explained in the tale of
Bida, the black snake. This snake demanded an annual sacrifice in
return for guaranteeing prosperity in the Kingdom, therefore each
year a virgin was offered up for sacrifice, until one year, the fiancé
(Mamadou Sarolle) of the intended victim rescued her. Feeling cheated
of his sacrifice, Bida took his revenge on the region, a terrible
drought took a hold of Ghana and gold mining began to decline. There
is evidence found by archaeologists that confirms elements of the
story, showing that until the 12th Century, sheep, cows and even goats
were abundant in the region.
The route taken by traders of the Maghreb to Ghana started in North
Africa in Tahert, coming down through Sjilmasa in Southern Morocco.
From there the trail went south and inland, running parallel with
the coast, then round to the south-east through Awdaghust and ending
up in Kumbi Saleh - the royal town of Ancient Ghana. Inevitably the
traders brought Islam with them.
The Islamic community at Kumbi Saleh remained a separate community
quite a distance away from the King's palace. It had its own mosques
and schools, but the King retained traditional beliefs. He drew on
the bookkeeping and literary skills of Muslim scholars to help run
the administration of the territory. The state of Takrur to the west
had already adopted Islam as its official religion and established
closer trading ties with North Africa.
There were numerous reasons for the decline of Ghana. The King lost
his trading monopoly, at the same time drought began and had a long-term
effect on the land and its ability to sustain cattle and cultivation.
Within the Arab tradition, there is the knowledge that the Almoravid
Muslims came from North Africa and invaded Ghana. Other interpretations
are that the Almoravid influence was gradual and did not involve any
form of military takeover.
In the 11th and 12th Century, new gold fields began to be mined at
Bure (modern Guinea) out of commercial Ghana and new trade routes
were opening up further east. Ghana then became the target of attacks
by the Sosso ruler, Sumanguru. From this conflict in 1235 came the
Malinke people under a new dynamic ruler, Sundiata Keita and soon
became eclipsed by the Mali Empire of Sundiata.