Economic History highlights

Economic and Social Development (Before 1957)

1874 - Gold Mine in Wassa and Asante.

Between 1946 -1950 gold export rose from 6 million pounds to 9 million pounds.

1898 - 1927 Railway expansion in Ghana.

1928 - Takoradi harbour.

1878 - Tetteh Quarshie brought cocoa from Fernado Po.

1885 - Cocoa first exported to Britain.

1951 - Revenue from cocoa was 60 million pounds.

Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) was founded in 1947.

1957 - Inherited 200 million pounds from Britain.

1957 to 1966

Development Projects/Policies:

socialist path to development

proliferation of state farms and industries

no linkages between farms and industries

universities and secondary schools (free for all)

health care facilities

negative NPV projects (e.g., Job 600)

WET (e.g., Akosombo Dam)

Price controls

emphasis on cocoa for export

Cost:

inheritance is fully spent (no more free lunch for the future)

balance of payment deficits

inflation

disguised unemployment

Foreign debts

1966 to 1972

Privatization of state farms and industries

university student loan scheme

families asked to take more responsibility for education

proliferation of private medical practice

blue print for sewage system for the whole country

devaluation to solve inherited problems

elimination of price controls

emphasis on staples for domestic consumption

Cost:

unemployment

foreign debts and servicing

cedi value allowed to fall

good excuse for military

1972 to 1979

Repudiate foreign debts

Operation feed yourself and industry

revaluation

price controls

import licensing

university loan scheme

CMB scholarships for education on whom you know basis

increase money supply

Cost:

Kalabule

inflation

smuggling

1979

seize assets from cheats

burn down makola, the citadel of kalabule

enforce tax code

price controls

rationing

1979 to 1982

relax price controls

reestablish credibility with donor and donor countries

Cost:

inflation persists

balance of payment problems persist

kalabule persists

1982 to 1984

socialist path to development

price controls

rationing

PDC's in charge of distribution

WDC's in charge an as part of the IMCC

use of force to control prices, smuggling

confiscate 50 cedi notes

blame the rich

Cost:

embargo on Ghana

Inflation

queuing

lack of medicine, food, transportation, etc.

Rawlings chain and necklace

1984 to 2000

Economic recovery program

free markets

layoffs at civil service

students bear more of cost

patients bear more of cost

stock exchange

PAMSCAD

more privatization of state industries

float the cedi

boost exports

VAT, then UNVAT

Cost

inflation

massive unemployment

schools/health care is broken down

interest rate at close to 50%

Goods available but not affordable

2001 - 2013

Following the successful completion of a two-term presidential rule — first time in post-Independence Ghana — and the peaceful hand-over of the reins of government across the political divide in 2001, the nation received what has been described as a “handsome democracy dividend”. In spite of this, or, perhaps because of it, fiscal excesses in the early years of the new Administration led to the failure and abandonment at the end of September 2002, of the three-year economic programme of 1999-2002 agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under its Poverty Reduction and Growth Facility (PRGF). This debacle was largely on account of:

higher-than-budgeted for public sector wage bill; and

Subsidies to the petroleum, water, and the electricity sub-sectors.

A successor programme agreed with the IMF for the period 2003 to 2005 required the removal of the petroleum price subsidies as conditionality. A policy of import parity pricing, meaning a full pass through of changes in the cedi value of world market prices of petroleum and petroleum products to domestic consumers was instituted. A mechanism to give effect to this policy was also put in place. Consistent with the poverty reduction objective, the mechanism included cross-subsidization of products of importance in the consumption baskets of the poor — such as kerosene.

Given the high social and political costs involved, however, the policy was not consistently implemented. Subsequent continued increases in international prices of petroleum and petroleum products were not fully passed through to domestic consumers. The Government of Ghana, apparently, could not countenance any such domestic price increases since (as was communicated to the IMF and the development partners) in its view, this could be politically “destabilizing”. In January 2005, with the 2004 elections out of the way, petroleum product prices were increased, on average, by 50 per cent.

Thereafter, the policy of full pass through of price changes in the world market, once more, was not consistently implemented resulting in significant losses and debt at Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) currently estimated at GH¢1.4 billion.

These experiences in the oil sector, concerned with subsidies, fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability, serve to illustrate the futility and unsustainability of pursuing the strategy of macroeconomic stability with growth. They also show the possible high cost of procrastination in responding to shocks whose consequences linger on — in other words, better considered as permanent rather than temporary shocks. A good rule in economic policy management is that permanent shocks call for policy adjustment; temporary adverse shocks are best financed. Delayed responses to a persistent or permanent shock could accentuate costs which could be destabilizing.

GDP growth for 2012 is estimated at 7.1%, driven by oil revenues, the services sector and the strong export performance of cocoa and gold. Ghana’s medium-term growth outlook remains positive, thanks to large investments in the extractive industries, public infrastructure and commercial agriculture.

The successful inauguration of President John Mahama in January 2013, following the death of incumbent John Evans Atta Mills in July 2012, indicates further consolidation of democracy. The depth and maturity of the country’s democracy are being further tested by the New Patriotic Party case in the Supreme Court contesting the election results.

Despite significant progress towards most of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the country continues to be challenged by MDG 4, reduce child mortality; MDG 5, improve maternal health; and the sanitation component of MDG 7.