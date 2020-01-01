Hospitals In Ghana
GREATER ACCRA REGION
1st foundation clinic
abokobi health center
aboraa hospital
achimota hospital
ada health centre
adabraka clinic
adabraka polyclinic
adenta clinic
adwoa boatemaa mem. cl
agomeda chps zone
airport clinic
alpha medical centre
amamorley community clinic
amanda clinic and maternity home
amoah memorial hospital
ankam medicure centre
anton medicare
anyamam health post
apenkwa chps zone
asamoah clinic
ashaiman polyclinic
ashiyie community clinic
ayifua clinic
ayikuma chps
baatsona good shepherd medical center
barnor hospital
bengali hospital
bernice clinic
bethany medical services
biney medical center
bob freeman clinic
bornikope health centre
bortianor health centre
c & j medicare- cargill unit
calvary cross clinic
castle clinic
castle drive clinic
citadel clinic
civil service clinic
clara memorial clinic
club road clinic
cocoa clinic
crocodile matchet clinic
danfa health centre
dangbe community hospital
dangbe west district hospital
dangme east district hospital
danpong clinic
dansoman polyclinic
dawhenya chps zone
dela clinic
deseret hospital
divine clinic services
dome sapaman chps
duffor health center
ecclesia medical &eye centre
efan victory clinic
el shaddai clinic
el-bethel clinic /maternity home
engleshi amanfro health centre
eric heymann memorial clinic
esidem hospital madina
fair lady clinic
faith evangelical mission clinic
faith evangelical mission hospital
faith medical centre
family health hospital
focos orthopaedic hospital
ga south district hospital (cdh)
ga west municipal hospital(amasaman)
gak clinic
gbc clinic
general family hospital
ghacem clinic
ghana atomic energy commission clinic
ghana ports and harbours authority clinic
ghana post clinic
glefe chps compound
godia clinic
graphic communications group ltd clinic
hajj abdulai yaro memorial clinic and maternity
hobats clinic
holy cross clinic & maternity
holy heights clinic
home health ghana
iran clinic
jilac specialist clinic
joana clinic ltd
kaneshie polyclinic
kasseh health centre
king david clinic
kojo ashong community clinic
kokrobite health centre
kpone health centre
la general hospital
lapaz community hospital
lapaz community hospital annexe
lekma hospital
lekpongunor chps
link road hospital
loving care clinic scan centre
maamobi polyclinic
mab medicare centre
madina polyclinic
madina polyclinic kekele
maldey medical centre
mamprobi poyclinic
manhean health center
manna mission hospital
maranatha health services
marie stopes intrnational
marie stopes intrnational, kokomlemle centre
mechanical lloyd clinic
megavest medical centre
mercy clinic
midway clinic ltd
mission clinic
mother love heath care
mother of god clinic
muhammed al - ayar clinic
nadela hospital
narh bita hospital
neptune medical centre
new crystal (afenyo memorial) hospital
new crystal clinic, adjei kwadwo
new crystal clinic, ashaiman
new crystal clinic, michel camp
new crystal clinic, tema
new generation medical centre
new ningo chps zone
nightingale clinic
nima government clinic
north legon hospital
nostra klinik ltd
nsakina chps
nyame bekyere health centre
nyibenya chps zone
oak street clinic
obengfo hospital
obom health center
odorna clinic
oduman health centre
okanta memorial clinic
old ningo health center
omari medical center
opec government clinic
opmann clinic
opoku ware hospital
osudoku health center
osuwem chps zone
oyoko clinic
passion clinic
peace be consultancy clinic
pediatokope health centre
pentecost hospital madina
pentecost hospital, madina
pokuase chps
police hospital
port medical centre
ppag family health clinic
prampram health center
prima health services
princess marie louise hospital
queens medical centre
rabito clinic
raphal medical center
resolve
ridge regional hospital
robert martin children clinic
rophi health center
royal good shepherd medical centre
royal mmr hospital
royal star clinic & diagnostic centre
s d a hospital
s star utrasound scan
samsam community clinic
second bridge clinic
sefam clinic
sege health centre
shalom medical services
sight for africa clinic
sos childrens village clinic
st andrews catholic clinic
st andrews clinic
st clement clinic
st florence clinic
st glorias clinic
st minas clinic
st minas clinic lebanon
st moses clinic
sulemana memorial hospital
swan clinic and medical laboratory
swan clinic and medical laboratory ltd
tema general hospital
tema oil refinery clinic
tema polyclinic
teshie community clinic
the community hospital new ashongman
the rock hospital
the trust clinic adenta
the trust clinic sakumono
the trust clinic tema
unilever clinic
university hospital legon
urban aid health centre
urgent care hospital
ussher polyclinic
valco hospital
valley view university clinic
vebs medical centre
vicom hospital
vra hospital accra
wencol pharmacy
ASHANTI REGION
abenkyiman clinic
aboabo health center
aboabogya health centre
aboaboso chps compound
aboaso health center
abofuor health centre
abore health center
abrafi memorial hospital
abuakwa health center
abuakwa health centre
abuakwaa chps compound
abuohia tophill clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
achiase health centre
adidwan health centre
adiebeba hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
adimposo ii chps zone
adonfe hunger project
adum clinic
adwumakasekese health centre
aframso health centre
afrancho health center
afrancho health centre
agona government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ahenema kokoben health centre
ahenkro health center
ahmadiyya muslim hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ahodwo new cross hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ahwene memorial hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ahwerewa chps compound
ahyiresu chps compound
akomaa memorial sda hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
akomadan health centre
akrofuom health centre
akrokerri health centre
akropong health centre
akutreso health center
akyerekyerekrom chps compound
allen clinic
allen urological clinic
amantenaman(nyinamponase) h/ c
amoah memorial hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ampabame clinic and maternity
ampunyase health center
ananekrom health centre
anglican health centre tano-odumasi
anglogold ashanti hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
anhwiaso health center
anidaso clinic
aninwah medical centre (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
anitemfe chps zone
ankam chps zone
antoa health center
antoakrom health center
anwiam clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
anwomaso community maternity/ clinic
anyinasosu clinic
anyinasuso health centre
anyinofi health centre
apatrapa health centre
apemanim chps
apromase government clinic
asaam health center
asafo adjei hospital ltd (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
asamang chps compound
asempa clinic and maternity home
asiwa health centre
asokwa childrens hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
asokwa health centre
asubuasu health centre
asuhyia chps compound
asuhyiae chps compound
asuofua health centre
ataase health centre
atasomanso hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
atobiase chps compound
atonsu health centre
atwereboana chps compound
atwima maakro clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
atwima mponua district hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ayeduase clinic
ayush memorial hospital
banka health centre
banko health centre
barekese health centre
bayerebon no 5 chps zone
bekwai municipal hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
benim health center
benito menni health center
beposo health center
bestad charity clinic
betiako health center
biemso no ii chps compound
birem health centre
boakye dankwah memorial hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
boamang health centre
boanim health centre
bomfa health centre
bompata health centre
bomso clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
bonsua health centre
bonwire clinic
brofoyedru health centre
bryant mission hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
calvary health services
cedar crest hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
central market health centre
christ the king hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
church of christ mission clinic
church of god clinic
city hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
county hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
dakopon hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
datano chps compound
dawia health center
district hospital-mampong (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
divine grace hospital ltd (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
divine hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
divine mercy hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
donna gibb clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
dr. osei hospital
dunkirk clinic
dwease health centre
dwendwenase health centre
effiduasi government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ejisu government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
ejura district hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
emahata clinic
ernest medical centre
esienkyem chps zone
essuowin health center
eye adom maternity & clinic
family care hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
fenaso chps zone
first care hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
first klass hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
foase health centre
fomena health center
fumesua govt maternity home
fumso health center
gansmens clinic
garden city hospital
global evangelical mission hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
god's glory clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
golden fingers healthcare
graceland clinic
grumesa chps compound
gyasikrom chps zone
gyereso health center
homako chps
homescan clinic
hwidiem chps compound
jachie health centre
jamasi h/c
jane speaks a.m.e zion mission health center
jeduako chps compound
jesus care voluntary centre
jilf health services
jomo medical centre (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
juaben government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
juansa health center
juaso district hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kama clinic ltd.
kefam health services (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
keniago health center
kenyase health center
kma clinic
knust hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kofiase health center
komeso chps
kona health centre
konongo-odumasi government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kotokuom health center
krobo-dadiease health center
kropo charity hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kufuor clinic
kumasi south hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kumawu health centre
kunka health centre
kunsu dotiem chps zone
kuntanase gov hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kwabere district hospital, asonomaso (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
kwagye krom chps zone
kwakwa ampadu memorial clinic
kwamang health center, afigya
kwanwoma chps zone
kwaso health centre
kyekyewere health centre
kyempo epi center
kyenkyenkura chps
lucy asihene clinic & maternity
madonna health services (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
mamponteng health center
manfo health centre
manhyia district hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
mankranso district hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
manso edubia health center
manso nkran chps zone
maranatha hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
marboah hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
mater dei clinic (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
maternal & child health hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
mckenzie health services ltd
meduma clinic maternity home
mensomso chps compound
methodist clinic bebu ahyiaem
methodist clinic brodekwano
methodist clinic, amakom-lake bosomtwe
methodist clinic-aburaso
methodist clinic-nyameani
methodist clinic-senchi
methodist faith healing hospital ankaase (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
mile 14 chps zone
millennium charity hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
morso chps compound
moshie zongo clinic
mother of god health center, esaase bontefufuo
mount sinai hospital
mpasaaso dotiem chps zone
mpasaaso health center
mpobi healtth centre
mpranease chps zone
multi clinic
muramura health centre
muronam health centre
na-charl clinic
nadaworoma clinic
nana afua kobi hospital
nancy powells chps zone
neighbourhood hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
new edubiase government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
nipankyeremia chps
nkawie clinic
nkawie gov t hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
nkenkensu government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
nnadieso health centre
nokoreasa chps compound
nsuaem chps zone
nsuta community clinic
nsuta health centre
numereso chps compound
numereso health centre
nweneso iii chps
obenemase chps compound
obogu health centre
obonsu chps compound
obuasi clinic and diagnostic centre
obuasi government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
obuasi rigde hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
offinso health centre
ofoase health centre
oforikrom hospital ltd (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
okaikrom health center
oku catholic clinic
onwe govt. hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
paks hospital
paradise clinic
paradyse clinic
peace and love hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
pease chps zone
pima hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
poku transport children hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
pokukrom health center
praso health center
presbyterian hospital agogo (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
prima medical centre
quality health care, mbrom (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
queens hospital and maternity (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
rev. walker medical centre (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
rophi health centre ltd
royal ash hospital
royal medical agency clinic
saakrom health center
sabronum health center
sacred heart health center
sakora wonoo health center
salvation army health centre
saviour community clinic
sda clinic apaa
sda health centre (konkoma)
sda health centre (namong)
sda health centre (nobewa)
sda hospital (asamang) (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sda hospital (wiamoase) (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sda hospital dominase (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sda hospital kwadaso kumasi (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sda hospital(obuasi) (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sekyeredumase health centre
sekyereman community clinic
sepe buokrom clinic
sepe-dote health center
siaw-larbi hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sikaman chps compound
siloam hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sokoban wood village clinic
south patasi hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
sreso timpom health center
st anns clinic
st anthonys health center
st edward's clinic
st john s health center
st john the apostle clinic
st joseph clinic
st jude hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
st louis health centre
st luke hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
st lukes health center
st martin s catholic hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
st marys clinic
st michael's hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
st patricks hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
st peter's clinic
st peters hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
st vincents clinic
st. mary anglican clinic
stadium clinic
subriso health center
suntreso hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
supercare hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
tafo government hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)
tepa district hospital (PRIMARY HOSPITAL)