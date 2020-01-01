A true story out of San Francisco:
A man, wanting to rob a downtown Bank of America, walked into the branch
and wrote "this iz a stikkup. Put all your muny in
this bag."
While standing in line, waiting to give his note to the
teller, he began to worry that someone had seen him write the note and
might call the police before he reached the teller window. So he left
the Bank of America and crossed the street to Wells Fargo.
After waiting a few minutes in line, he handed his note to the Wells
Fargo teller. She read it and, surmising from his spelling
errors that he was not the brightest light in the harbor, told him that
she could not accept his stickup note because it was written on a Bank
of America
deposit slip and that he would either have to fill out a Wells Fargo
deposit slip or go back to Bank of America.
Looking somewhat defeated, the man said "OK" and left.
The Wells Fargo teller then called the police who arrested
the man few minutes later, as he was waiting in line back at Bank of
America.
A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed
trap
that measured his speed using radar and photographed his car. He later
received in the mail a ticket for $40 and a photo of his car. Instead
of
payment, he sent the police department a photograph of $40.
Several days later, he received a letter from the police
department that contained another picture.... of handcuffs.
The motorist promptly sent the money for the fine.
A woman was reporting her car stolen, and mentioned that
there was a car phone in it. The policeman taking the report called
the
phone and told the guy that answered that he had read the ad in the
newspaper and wanted to buy the car. They arranged to meet, and the
thief was arrested.
Colorado Springs:
Guy walked into a little corner store with a shotgun and
demanded all the cash from the cash drawer. After the cashier put the
cash in the bag, the robber saw a bottle of scotch that he wanted
behind the
counter on the shelf. He told the cashier to put it in the bag as
well,
but he refused and said "Because I don't believe you are over 21." The
robber said he was, but the clerk still refused to give it to him
because he
didn't believe him. At this point the robber took his drivers license
out of
his wallet and gave it to the clerk. The clerk looked it over, and
agreed
that the man was in fact over 21 and put the scotch in the bag.
The robber then ran from the store with his loot. The
cashier promptly called the police and gave the name and address of the
robber that he got off the license. They arrested the robber two hours
later.