The man started shouting that his wife comes in
all the time to buy Rice Water and that the girl did not respect him so he
wished to speak to the store manager, at this i sort of figured what he was
after and the explained to the sales assistant that the guy was after Rice
Pudding, which is the British name, at this the man looked at the girl with
a big grin and said ' ah ha Rice Pudding that right, Rice Pudding.
Sometimes only us Ghanaians can understand certain English.
---DY
Now the guy left me without giving me the reason. So I want to tell my Ghanaian sisters to take it easy online 'cos the guys are not prepare to marry us. They just want to use us.I know it works for some people but it is DANGEROUS!!!!!!!!!!
In the course of enjoying the food, Kofi started choking on a fish bone.
Kwame realising the seriousness of the problem, called 911 immediately for help. When police and paramedics personel arrived, the following conversation ensued between Kwame and the police officer:
Police: What happened to your brother?
Kwame: Oh, my brother, he is eating "abetea" and the "kasei hea no" (meaning, he was eating "abetea" and choked on a bone).
Police: You said he was eating what?
Kwame: oh, "abetea".
Police: What is "abetea"?
Kwame: Oh, sorry you don't know "abetea". Its Fufu's brother.
Police: Who the hell is Fufu in the first place?
Kwame: Its Ghanaian Food.
Police: Never mind.
---Daniel Amoah, New York.
I was browsing around and I came to the subtitle "Female seeking men." I stop to read the ads of other females and out of curiosity, I decided to post one, unaware that I was going to meet the man that is now my world. Well, I did and we are now happily committed in a strong relationship.
I wrote this to say to all the females and males out there who have given up on love, please don't throw in the towels, keep the faith, because true love is out there. Who knows, he/she might capture your heart on the Internet. Only remember to put God first in all that you do and you will never go wrong. peace!
~elegant woman, USA
Also good Church is big building and selling kenkey and other goddies. The Churches has become one man show. They gather people waste their time, dupped them from their little monies and eventually will kick them out. To save themselves as the so called "anointed Pastors" will try all mean to paint these poor soul black in the Ghanaian community in Canada. Recently, I heard of a Pastor in Toronto, who have mistreated and rubbed a poor friend of the Ghanaian Canadian community for six years and finally dumped him. He is now saying things in his pulpit to disgrace this innocent Pastor for thing. May God help us and give us new vision and understanding to his word. If you want to be a pastor , try to be one and don't become a lier. God bless readers.
--Peace I thought nobody had noticed how these ghanaian churches are dupping our Ladies of their hard earned dollars, most of them without the knowledge of Their husbands.
i live in north america and i am a witness to a situation where a pastor Started appealing for funds by mentioning people's names and how much they Must pay starting from $2000.00. This is not happening in only a singular Church it has become a virus in all the so-called ghanaian churches*** from Alaska to florida.
these churches allow people to give false and unbelievable testmonies, And show off their new clothes. Others are using psychology to take an Advantage of people in the name of the good god.
What is more, all the monies, thousands of us$, is never used to improve the Lives of the congregation and their families but to the families of the Clergy here and those in ghana.
i will always pray, for the almighty to help the innocent majority
to know him better.
amen!!!!!!!!!!!.
Its unfortunate that people allow themselves to be misled by dubious characters who claim to be pastors. Usually these self-acclaimed pastors are those who could not make anything good out of their chain of American degrees. As a long time resident of Northern California I have noticed one of such congregations taken root in Los Angeles and a branch is underway in Oakland. I attended service a couple of times and observed that most of the members were ignorant or frustrated individuals who think these impostors can work miracles for them. Its time these people wake up.
--Nana Kofi Brobbey
I find it intresting when i read those two articles about churches in north america Canada to be specific. It is true that there are a lot of false prophets but believe me there are anointed men of God who wish that the whole world will turn to JESUS.If you read Hebrews 13 : 17 you will see that this pastor who dup our brothjers and sisters will be accountable to God it will be a sad day for those Pastors. when Jesus COMES.I will appeal to all good christains out there to pray that those pastors will be exposed and also fresh anointing will fall on us christians in other to have the abiliuty to discern good and bad pastors.
blessings on all of you
--kwaku