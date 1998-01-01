Looking back there are soooo many good memories!
1) Chaskele; what happened to the game, one hardly sees anyone playing it
anymore.
2) Gotta to Gotta (Gutter to gutter); gosh playing barefooted on those rough
rouds and picking the ball out of those stinky gutters.
3) Mugu Yaro ; what happened to him? The comic should be revived for old
times sake.
4) Chinese Kamboo ; that was the trend of the time. Add a pair of stretch
jeans and you were the man. I never had any, my parents didn't cooperate.
5) Asamamo ; we used to sing all the way from Secondary school down to
accra. When we reached the Dome barrier we had to change to soldier friendly
songs. If not they would have drilled us for breaking
curfew.
6) When we were kids riding bikes around Labone we would marvel at the older
kids standing in front of Babylon and Keteke.
7) We ended our rounds by catching "gold fish" in the gutters of the
neighbourhood.
Folks gone are the dayz and they will never come back!
greetz Kofi
All hail "Haviwo"
I very well do remember our days in Mawuli School ( 1999-2001). I recall
the tough seniors we met: Asterix*, "Death", "Apizo", "Robinson Hood"
(not Crusoe), McKenzy all in Wilberforce house. I also remember
"Dilinger", "Boblar", and Fishbone and the way they were on us for
external duties.
Remember "Pioto"? he wanted to be an "ATL" ( Above The
Law) by taking a fish head out of the the hall and wept for it. Hey,
RZa, where are you now? All the Mawuli school ambassadors to O.L.A. led
by Totswe I still have all of you in mind. I remember when my mates went
for "ghosting" and came back with the story that a goat had also come to
prep with them saying "you dey mow, you dey mow".
Do you all 2001 Haviwo
also recall how your girl prefects were made to promise they will run
the race, and run it fast? Later it was "whatsoever and whosoever! not
in Trost week". Hey "Radical" big ups to you.Mail me
at:senyoakaba@yahoo.com for more recalls.
Motown in the Hizzy for shezzy!
Y'all remember them good ol' days when
people run away from the B.E.C.E. I remember I had a friend who did not
study for the exams cos he thought he was going to fly to Germany
afterwards. Not knowing, he was not that lucky and ended up in Suhum Sec
Tech. Motown was off the chains even though I did not finish, But I attended
from Class one to J.S.S three all in boarding house so I know a lot of
things. From mother in lower boys to Mrs. Amusa to troublesome woman. She
was something. I remember entertainment night on saturdays, snack, prep and
all that fun stuff like games time.Y'all know what I'm talking about.
Remember these names? Jackson T, Dade, Alligator, Stone, Shabba, Tifu, Y'LU,
Bariba, Bongo, It goes on and on and on! It was tight at Motown J.S.S.
---Seth(Y'LU) Pizzaro77@hotmail.com.
KFishingAGOSA
I remember during our "O" LEVELS at St Jonn's
Grammar School in Achimota, we usually had our lunch
around 11am just so we will be full and ready for the
next "paper"....on such occasions, we usually eat
straight from the cooking pots right off the fire.the
norm food was rice and "grease" or kenkey and soup.
The food were always hot and the soft ones{dada ba's}
myself, ogbooda, Dapaah, Kwadwo Antwi, Abgenyah and
the rest of the crew were finding it difficult to
compete with the hard cores.
there was one particular
guy...Adon Saddat who had fingers of steel, whilst we
will be waiting for the food to cool down a bit, he
will just put his hand into the boiling soup, scoop
and eat all the fish and food to the satisfaction of
his huge body and leave us with nothing. To this day,
i look back on those days and wow, what a wonderful
time we had on campus though we were being starved
because of Adon Saddat. Guys, wherever you are, get in
touch. vincebeks@yahoo.com.au
--Vincent Bekoe {Sydney Australia}
AGOSA
hi folks i never knew i would ever complete school
wyth those days when we use to have much funs.hi menns
do u remeber those days when Clootey use to put on
those puss in boots, when twenebread use to wear that
catholic rope to advertise her bread every moring @
the assembly ground. oh my God'can't think hard that
skinny PINTO agiss boy on campus.yea 3b1gals do u
remeber when Mercy danquah decided to run for Gibson
and what really happened poor her.
Hey gibson gals i
miss you all i guess u donot compete for killings in
da dinning hall anymore. ARYEE gals i hope you stop
your allele movements.hi is baba still alive and
what's wyth that wicked manchester.oopsthose chicky
chicks gals hope no more aleele i really miss you and
abogrewho use to conn those gals on campus,fokofi, the
school bursar,shwabi, kyei baffour mr.wiafi who always
check on the pretty gals every evening for prep.oh yea
do u remember SIC salomey is coming those days for
sctatter man suferoo.when ATICO catches us..those days
when i join the SIP.hey STAAGAIRN are you still
kicking well never gyve up till the bones are still
rotten. well those wyth our rival school ACCRA ACA
BLEOOO, cha i wish the clock would turn back for a
second just to experince school life once morei never
knew all this fun wyll come to an end. i guess you all
miss me and i do miss u all and auntie naa's banku who
collects all our money.and fix concret for us during
dinning.hi1998/200 group i miss u all.gibson gals, 3b1
gals and all my mennerscontact me on
---kebbskumpakk@yahoo.com
Good Old Days
hi, folks do u remember gone are the days when we were
admitted to AGISS in 1998. how the senoirs would
punish us lyke syvia tompson,jane austin, and those
gals. also durin' entertainment when those light poles
i mean those couples(chicks)would dance their head
off.hiyo3B1 gals do u remember shwabi,fokofi, and hmmm
the BM teacher. all the same do u all remmeber
manchester the wicked watch man who died. baba amugari
the school pantry who use to conn those gals on
campus. oh that was fun when i remember STAAGA and our
rival school ACCRA ACA.GIBSON GALS i guess u do all
remember me when twene bread use to wear that catolic
rope and advertise her bread. Also when young girls
use to put on the pussy in boot.not forgoting kyei
baffour that wicked teacher. charlie u remeber douwn
below man sufferoooo SIC>salomey is coming scattter
when man has to run for prep when mr wiafi use to
check on da gals in class.wassup ARYEE gals hope u
stop your aleele moves.the smmuggling the gnashing the
aleele and all those kinda thing over.3B1 gals when
mercy danquah use to run for the school oh poor
her.Auntie Naa banku. worst of it MRS damali thatred
and white woman damn.the way the teachers use to run
out of the school.the school bursar who's speech is
very incredible my (l AND MY R).buddies and menners i
know you do miss me alot and how it was really fun at
school.those days when i join the cadet and SIP oh
poor me. well i never knew all thiz would come to an
end.all the same we still hold it tight for
STAAGA.saint aguinas accra gals secondary school, we
will never gyve up unto the bones are rotten
menners u gat to mail me @kebbskumpakk@yahoo.com love
--CHICKA_ BONITA THELMA 3B1