Do U remember
Do you remember our childhood
night plays like "kwaane kwaane, pimpinaah-
nanaah" etc. I loved the hide and seek in the night when the moonlight is
out. Some people, usually a boy and a girl will not be seen till the play is
almost over. The girls played ampe during the daytime and we played
"chaas-kele", football etc. You remember the footballs made out of socks,
oranges and "Ofuntum" (obey the wind). You were a champion or team captain if
your daddy bought a ball for you. Hey, back to "Chaas-kele" usually played
with an empty milk tin and a stick. It's played like golf but a bit
dangerous. One day I dodged pounding fufu to play this game. whiles playing,
I was stuck on my lips by a flying milk tin and was seriously hurt. Just
guess what happened to my "fufu and abenkwan."
Wokae?
Hmm, I remember those days when JJ came in for the first time. Well, we used to
queue for essential commodities ( if you know what that means) . For some reason
, every kumasi person kind of know where and when these essential commodities wo
uld be sold. People get up like 4am and lined up at every departmental store in
Kumasi.
One Friday morning, as usual, I went with a bunch of friends to line up for our
goods. We waited till 11am before the store was opened. Fortunately for us, we g
ot our stuff and went across Adum street to look for more outlets.Unfortunately
for the rest of the people, a bunch of Boola Cars stopped by and out came the so
ldiers from 4th battalion.... Aden? Yede mo reko Wasa na mo akosoa kookoo!!
"Wasa dee meko na kookoo no dee, me nnsoa".
---Kwabena Salmi-Adubofour
Acheampong
the famous quote from our late president Kutu (in twi): If it does not rain you blame Acheampong, if it does not SNOW
you blame Acheampong, if there is no food you blame Acheampong. Is Acheampong God?
---Kwame Oti (Naso)
Where were U..
Where were you when Robert Mensah died? I was still a spermatozoa.
---Ako
Ten Cedi Deposit for Drinking Glass
Do you remember whem Disco's in Accra
required a ten cedi deposit
per drinking glass. Naturally, most of us (abrefo) drank right out of
our bottles, but occasionally felt compelled to get a drinking glass
especially if one was with, or wanted to impress a date.
There were, off course, some criminal minds who laid in wait until you
stepped onto the dance floor with your date, only to grab your drinking
glasses and cash them in. This was when C10.00 was a lot of money. Boy
oh boy - gone are those days!
Jerry
Do you remember after the Revolution in 1981 when soldiers
would round you up from the cinema halls etc. to carry cement or do any manual
job. I will never forget when one hot afternoon, we were loaded into a waiting
truck which sent us to the Fifth Battalion to cement. I wanted to watch an
afternoon movie before proceeding to do what my father had sent me to do.
The big problem was how to explain to my father why I delayed.
Isaac.
Anansekrom Pop Chain
Gone are those days
when one came home for long vacation
with the expectation of attending the yearly Anansekrom Popchain at the Arts
Center in Accra. Well, there were some pretty good, semi-good and not so
good bands, as usual, representing a cross section of "higher"
educational institutions in Ghana with some weird names .
I always not only enjoyed participating in the making of music, but had
great delight in watching some of the horrible bands being pelted with
oranges; of course it was all in clean fun. Who said New York's Apollo
Theatre audience were the toughest to impress? I bet most musicians in
Ghana owe their careers to this event. Ah! Gone are the good old days -
I wonder what the present generation is doing for fun.
OFY
Does anyone remember Operation Feed Yourself?
--Alberta Amoo Boakye
Essential commodities
How in God's name
did Kutu Acheampong's regime managed to convience a whole
country that basic groceries, such as soap and milk be called essential
commodities. Those were indeed the days.
-CBiney2166@aol.com
INSAI LITE!!!!
Gone are the days
....when driving home at night after
sweating at a hards days job or whatever, some bored koti would hop into the
middle of the road......near miss!!!......u screech to an abrupt halt, and he
shines a weak batteried torch into your face and barks......"INSAI LITE!!!"
-kabuki