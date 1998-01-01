nnkyewia. 1983 was the year and I was in form one at Odasco. Hunting for pawpaw, oranges and other "unfortunate" fruits were the norm. But what I remember the most was nnkyewia. (Fried or is it roasted dry corn). Adjwe, dried palm kernel was easy to come by but it was tough to ingest a lot of it. If a good friend gives you five or at most ten grains of nnkyewia, you then add the adjwe in a ratio of one is to one and my or my, what a great time you will have. Those were the days indeed. Godfred (KAY) Yeboah Cerelac I remember in Primary School, I would sell one tin of Cerelac (a teaspoon for 10 pesewas) In that case I was able to make 9 cedis. The tin of Cerelac cost 3 cedis. Gone really are the days! ---Alberta Amoo Boakye Oboaster! Gone are the days when Ochristo, Tikolee and myself used to board the wooden 'tro-tro' bound for Tema to attend 'Stubee's' Math classes. To make sure that the fine honeys going in the opposite direction in their 'wabs' and 'beemers' didn't see us, we had to wait till a big bus obstructed their view, then it was everyone for themselves in hurling oneself onto that 'tro-tro' while in motion. DO YOU REMEMBER CEDI NTAMA WHEN MADE IN GHANA TEXTILE PRINTS WERE TRULY ONE CEDI A YARD. THE QUALITY OF THE PRINT WAS BETTER THAN WHAT WE HAVE ON THE MARKET THESE DAYS. AKUA KISSIWAH, CALIFORNIA h Ghana, ebeye yie ni? Gone are the days when the so-called PNDC soldier would search our boxes on our way to school and pronounce our parents thieves cos we had 3 cakes of carbolic soap, 4 tins of ideal milk, a small packet of St Louis sugar, and 1 olonka Gari for the semester??? Oh Ghana, ebeye yie ni? -- M. Wilson WUA SHIA WU NUA! Gone were the days when you dare not wear BATIK for fear of being shouted at 'WUA SHIA WU NUA' Nii Amu Skippy Gone were the days when all dogs were renamed Skippy after that corny Australia tv series. Damm. How I wish I had a kangaroo for a pet. Levo Spending One"s Tip Anybody remembers the days when an elderly sends you and you take a (BOAT) ie making a little profit by not buying exactly what you were told to. The worse of it all was when you were sent and promised a tip at the end of the trip ; say buy this and that and it will all amount to 9 cedis and the remainning 1 cedi is your"s but since you (HORSE WAS IN A HURRY) you spent your tip first and by the time you got to the store , they did"nt have the items in stock so now you have to come and explain the whole situation to them . Gaayma C.P.C Ksi "Cedi Djato" Do you remember those days when 'cedi djato' (10 cedi note) reined supreme. Just one of those brought plenty of joy. Michael Graham "Kawukudi Do you remember the "Kawukudi" days? With special reference to a place called "Kawukudi junction". Thanks to the same man whom many today called the "devil" of Ghana. Nii Martey DO YOU REMEMBER "CASCADE " SWEETS, AND "GO AHEAD " SWEETS? WHAT ABOUT 'BABA YARA' ICE-CREAM? gone are the days when we couLD go 'shopping' with our parents from department store to store, and end up on the top floor of Kingsway, to enjoy a Panoramic view of Accra, and eat "scrambled egg" sandwiches, washed down with a drink of 'horlicks" how many kids today, aged between 6-18 even know what Iam talkiing about? GONE ARE THE DAYS OF 'MENTAL ARITHMETIC", AND TAKING DELIGHT IN BEING ABLE TO RECITE YOUR TIME-TABLES UP TO 12 BY CLASS 4! Gone are the days of the good old days! Yellow Corn Do U Remember when yellow-corn was the order of the day in Ghana. Those were the days when man had yellow-corn "coco" (sugerfree) for breakfast, yellow-corn banku for lunch and yellow-corn kenkey for dinner (fishfree). I recall there was yellow-corn soap. Acheampong (may his soul rest in peace) tried to convince us it was better than the white corn, although rumour has it yellow corn was banned from the castle and all yellow castle walls were re-painted. Ghana was hard my brothers and sisters. - by Obrefo William Obrefo, Those were the days T-roll, Sardine, key soap, etc were classified as essential commodities and queuing was a full time job. Those were the BAD old days. - by Osei Barko Union Government Do you remember Union and Party Governments . I was 7 years then. But I still remember "nkabom aban" Adjoa DON'T TOUCH ME How could one forget this " luxury/ essential commodity" ? "Bidibodo" is how we called it in our hometown. Well, at the time it was the top of the line soap despite the "kpalas" it gave us. emma. Crimprene Do you folks remember when "crimperene" was the fabric of fashion-savvy teens and for that matter all Ghanaians? YawB "Wato Club" Gone are those days when one left their work site or office for a lunch break at Wato Club (Accra Central); only to return to work after sweating from some serious dancing to tunes emanating from great bands like the Saints, Barbecues etc. What ever happened to past musicians like "Elvis J. Brown" and "B.B. Boogaloo". jERRY STC bus Gone were the days when the STC bus was the only means of public transport, which took three days to travel from ACCRA to BOLGA and your parents/friends may not recognise you on arrival because you were covered with about three inches layers of dust from the pot-ditched roads. Man has seen thingsooooooooooo!!!!!!!! Kojo Agege & special announcemen Gone were days when acadamicians and skilled persons left Ghana for Nigeria (Agege) only to pride themselves back with a packet of Omo and an electric standing fan. Gone are the days when no person missed the six and seven oclock news for fear of missing the 'Here is a special announcement' from the Gonda Barracks. Ama Ma Dada wu Shoes Do you remember in the early 80's when those "ma dada wu" shoes were made in Kumasi and a big made in Italy label Placed inside it? Anifa anifa naa nyen Do you remember Anifa anifa naa nyen? That was one heck of a day, Sunday August 4th, 1974 when Ghana under Kutu Acheampong, moved away from driving on the left side of the road to the right side!!!. The days that heralded August 4th 1974 are still very memorable. SA Ghana moves right 1. How could you forget August 4, 1974 when "Ghana moves right" from the rest of the world. It was one sunday when drivers found it difficult to drive on the right-hand side of the road! 2. How could one forget about 1976/77 era when the word "Kalabulesm" was coined and widely used by people in power. Do we need Supreme Military Council again? Thanks to JJ! -- Apex9@aol.com "DON'T TOUCH ME" Soap Those were the days when "Don't Touch Me" was the soap of the day. It came at the right time when people began having the rashes "Kpala" and "Kro" due to their soapless bath. We thought Don't Touch Me had come to save us poor who could not afford the dearest Keysoap ,Risto, Guardian and the most expensive Lux and Fa soap. Instead our saviour Don't Touch Me worsened the rashes problem to the extent that users were seen scratching almost every part of their body everywhere in public. -- Showlee-JOY Bell Bo... Gone are the days when "bell", "platform" and "skin tight" were the fashion of the time and "bump" was one of the popular dances. Those with strong hips and heavy weights could take the floor with their waists. SA, You mentioned "Bell" as the most fashioned trousers in those days. You forgot to mention that "Guarantee" the 20-30cm sole shoe also went with the trousers as the most fashioned guy in town. -- NQH Do you remember the days when the 50-cedi note was the largest denomination? They were confiscated by the honourable JJ because it "enhanced kalabule". Gone are the days when the exchange rate was pegged around C2.73 to the dollar. -- SA AWURAFUA GONE ARE THE DAYS WHEN AWURAFUA(CASSETTE) WAS THE POPULAR FISH IN THE MOTHERLAND. OH GOD HAVE MERCY. -- HOL Kalabule Agya Aku, Remember when we sang we-no-go-sit-down. Well I think we should sing it for the present administration with their probitty and accountability claims in the hopes of reviving what is left of our moral fibre. Mmere dani ampa. -- Aborampa Mensah W'ato Nkyene?? All travellers to the Akwapim mountains would remember the lorry called "W'ato Nkyene?" (Have you bought your salt?) ie, have you done your last minute shopping because once you got into the lorry, you could never get down again because of the way the passengers were packed like sardines!! O Ghana, ebeye yie ni? -- MB NKRUMAH'S DAYS DON'T FORGET THE DAYS WHEN MINISTERS, JUDGES, ETC. COULD NOT EVEN EAT TILL AFTER 1:00 CLOCK NEWS. TIME OF ONE MAN DICTATORSHIP! MAYBE WE ARE BACK TO THAT TIME AGAIN -- AKORA BA Watchnight in Ghana Remember the days when we had no care in the world and Christmas season was big in Ghana? The dry hazy weather, students coming back home from (in my case, Cape Coast) and elsewhere, changing our clothes and using make up on the Government Transport buses; getting to Makola market with the sellers shouting "Ame ba ee, nye mo nye wumei a mlin, eh" (The husband snatchers are back, hold on tight to your own!), the christmas parties, then the Watch nights in churches to usher in the New Year. Will the good old days ever come again? What do you think? -- MB Osofo Dadzie Remember when this was the number one sitcom in Ghana. Super OD was my favorite. We did not own a TV so every sunday we had to visit a neigbour to watch it.... -- J. Asamoah "Backside for Golf" Nobody remembers those days when our girlfriends were "taking their backsides" to collect VW Golf at the castle; thanks to Acheampong and his cronies. We talk about Rawlings chains but how soon we forgot "degree nu minibi, munk) suku mun gyei" -- BERT AZEMA Vanishing Gentails Do U remeber when you were scared to shake the hands of friends for fear of losing your "thing". I lost mine in the process. This is not "Toli", so please webmaster let the people know and don't supress my information -- Prince Kumi Kalabule Gone were the days bribery,corruption, cheating was called "Kalabule" The reward was vetting, sometimes whipping in public Now the name is "PROBITY AND ACCOUNTIBILITY" The reward is a Toyota Lands Cruiser and a posh house in East Legon -- Kwaku Manu Rawlings Chains Do you remember Rawilngs's chain and necklace. Do not forget Ghanaman's human "quay" at passport office for passport and passport contractors. -- Nana Nyarko II Charging Legonites of the late 70's and eighties should definatly remember CHARGING. Some folks claimed it was the only way they got enough apetite for their meals. In other words, charging was an apetizer. Asem beba debi! -- Kwamina Danso THE BAN ON CPP Do you remember when the NLC with tacit help and approval of UP led by Kofi Abrefa Busia promulgated a decree banning anything that had to do with Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP? That was before the 1969 general election that brought the PP to power for first and last time. -- Kobby Akyeampong LAGUS!!!! I remember when we had to leave campus-Myself,clement,Degray,Cox,etc.to sit on someones bed in his bedroom to Qualify for a bottle of pissing beer, at 10cedis. How we felt comfortable and Quaffed!!!!Jam-c was there too. Ponte liked his Guiness,though rare to find. Good old Days!!!!!!The beer (that particular brand tasted like HORSE PISS). We drank it though. We had no choice.!!!!!LAGUS!!!!! -- frederick bruce-lyle Afro Moses How can you forget the days when "afro moses" became the shoe of the moment.Yes, the near replacement for the popular 'charlie wote ' Who can forget our adventures as the cargo trucks and articulators became the means of travel even on the Accra --Kumasi --Tamale roads.

Oh yes the era of the disco lights was quite innovative :::when out of scarcity, we had adapt empty beer bottles for the hurricane lanterns. Eye kania Eye disco special.

Call me a liar if you don't belive Ghana is a land of magicians and survivors . Kojo Asare Black & white Do U remember when black and white was one peswaa? Adjoa K - "Aba" my sister; how old are you? when i was born black and white was priced in cedis and i am over 30 years. KK Agege Do you remember the days when many Ghanaians travelled to Nigeria and was always referred to as going to "Agege". NQH Curfew What about the tricks one had to play with the military men when you wanted to beat the curfew for a state transport bus from Kumasi to Accra. Several times Man had to push his car early in the morning from Suame to Suame Roundabout, pretending that something was wrong with the car. Keep pushing the car till 5.30am strikes and the curfew is lifted then make a mad dash for the state transport yard, hoping to be the first persons to get there. If you were unlucky and met a solder man on the way to the Que, you were kicked and beating for breaking the curfew laws. But if you got to the que in time and got in front and people wanted to get you from there they called the solders and told them that you broke the curfew laws to get to the yard. You were then told to get to the back of the Que, and if you disobeyed those orders you were deemed an enemy of the state. God have mercy on all of us, all these things happened to our people under the in the PNDC era. - Edward ntim-Addae Ghana memories!!! Do you remember when a half-starved flight-lieutenant blazed through the land to insult our dignity by claiming house-cleaning duties. Do you recall our dignified women stripped naked and whipped by that crazy band of holier-than-thou miscreants. Do you remember the flight- lieutenant's zeal to teach every Ghanian how to shoot a gun; and also changed the newspaper to "people's Daily Graphic", and how quietly all these ideas were dropped. Now those were the days of hypocrisy! - E Ellison Fuel Crisis Do you remember the long queuing and sleeping over night at petrol stations. Do not forgot the "jerry can" and call everyone manager to get a gallon of petrol. Those were the days. - Nana Nyarko II Gone are those days Gone are those hard days when man had to queue to buy a loaf of bread at the controlled price of 2.30 and 4.60 cedis. Even then some people ought to have 'connections' to be able to buy a loaf of bread. graham



