Why does the country need fixing and not the citizenry?

Opinions of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Columnist: Stanley Ativor

Recently, discourse in our media (both social, mainstream and traditional media) has been around fixing the country now since all doesn’t look to be well.



There’s even divided opinions on whether to fix the country Ghana or attitude of Ghanaians.



There is this company in Kumasi I once worked with. I wonder if any of the workers took or accepted gift from customer after performing our usual duties. Let alone to talk of bribe.



Even when you are in need, you won’t accept la. Because before you were recruited, it was clearly stated to you that, it is forbidden to accept gift from customers. Even if they are motivated from within.



You are made to sign undertaking to this rule and many relevant ones.



There was a system to enforce the rules too. CCTV cameras everywhere aside the human watch dogs you probably wouldn’t see. And I mean working and being monitored CCTV cameras not the “scarecrow Cameras.”



Sometimes, customers are left in shock when they show kind gestures yet we reject them still deliver exceptional services because that’s what you are paid for.



Every document or work that hits your table must be completed within a time frame. If you like, don’t do what is expected of you and see if you will be shielded under the solace of excuses.



There’s a system to check all of that. From when you entered the premises, who brought what to whom, etc.



It’s either you adopt or you quit cos there’s nowhere to hide. There’s a system in place that will expose you.



In this case, anyone who wants to work there has no choice but to comply. The system will #Fix you even if you are broken because the system already working and requires no fixing.



When the country is fixed, the broken individuals will be automatically fixed by the work system.



#LetsFindNoExcuse and #FixTheCountry and doing it #Now will be better.



Whiles we advocate for fixing the system, some of us must equally be preparing ourselves for a working system.



Because pretense of working would be almost difficult but that’s the way to go. The best.