Your children will suffer - Sonnie Badu to people 'deliberately harming the nation'

Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has strongly denied receiving any payment for supporting the government asserting that anyone responsible for the state of the country would have their children suffer for it.



He made this clear in response to an accusation of bribery from a social media user. This accusation arose after Sonnie Badu commented on President Nana Akufo's concerns about the economy, with the social media user suggesting that he had been paid to defend the current Akufo-Addo government.



“@SonnieBaduuk has been bribed, do you know how Ghanaian youth are suffering? Telling us that @NAkufoAddo is having a sleepless night. Did someone force him to be a president? He said he only needs just six (6) month to transform Ghana ???????? and it’s our today,” the user posted.



In response, Sonnie Badu stated that he had not been bribed and even offered to share the money if any such transaction had taken place. He also expressed that the children of individuals responsible for the country's hardships would ultimately suffer for their parents' actions.



He posted on his Twitter account, "Bribe me? If they did, I will share the money with you. However, whoever is deliberately harming the nation, their children will face the consequences. If the president is losing sleep over what's happening, then I have many questions. The world is watching."



This recent exchange sheds light on the current sentiment amongst many citizens in the country. Many have expressed concerns about government accountability and failed promises.



Recently, the pressure group; Democracy Hub went on a 3-day protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse against mishandling of the economy and bad governance. This saw many celebrities lending their voices and influence to the cause. However, other celebrities were blasted for not partaking in the protest.





Bribe me ? If they did I will share the money with you … however whoever is doing things to a the nation deliberately their children Will suffer for it … if the president sleeps over what’s going on then I have a lot of questions.. the world is watching. https://t.co/i65RU3QIcj — Sonnie Badu PhD (@SonnieBaduuk) October 7, 2023

