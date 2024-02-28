'You are an uncivilized lawyer' - Kumchacha descends on Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, well known as Kumchacha, has descended heavily on private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw for criticizing his conduct on social media.



According to him, he finds it difficult to understand why someone who has been certified as a private legal practitioner makes derogatory remarks and attacks people publicly without any provocation.



He described Maurice Ampaw as a “foolish and uncivilized” lawyer for attacking him on the radio over his conduct on social media, adding that he can’t force him to behave in a particular manner.



Kumchacha chastised Maurice Ampaw for his incessant attacks on himself and Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, well known as Opambour in his recent interviews.



“Maurice Ampaw has hurled insults at me on several occasions. He is a foolish and uncivilized lawyer. What have I and Opambour done to warrant his attacks? No rational person will hire Maurice Ampaw to be his legal counsel in court. He cannot determine how I should conduct myself on social media, it's my choice.



“What is wrong with Mahama visiting Opambour in his church? I don’t see why it should be your problem. We are in an era where everyone is entitled to their opinion so you can’t dictate how people should behave or conduct themselves,” he fumed in a video shared by Trends GH TV on their YouTube channel.



Background



Maurice Ampaw recently chastised some pastors for supposedly setting aside their ministerial duties and engaging in frivolities.



He mentioned pastors like Prophet Kofi Oduro, Nicholas Osei, well known as Kumchacha, and Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly referred to as Opambour, as men of God who, in his view, have lost focus.



He explained that the above-mentioned pastors mostly comment on issues that do not impact their ministry and tend to spite some personalities in the country.



Speaking on Wontumi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw noted that the supposedly facetious conduct of these pastors does not help protect the image of Christ, adding that it makes Christianity “unattractive.”



“The genuine pastors who have the anointing of God don’t involve themselves in comedy and trivial things. But some pastors like Opambour, Prophet Kofi Oduro and Kumchacha are doing something else. Some of these attitudes do not make Christianity attractive. They spew utterances that don’t impact lives,” he said.



Maurice Ampaw also attacked Opambour for endorsing NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and composing a song against Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his ‘driver-mate’ analogy.



“Opambour is now the campaign manager of Mahama in the Ashanti Region. I want Opambour’s church members in the Ashanti Region to know that God has not told him Mahama would win the 2024 general elections. Opambour has lost credibility as a man of God so he shouldn’t be taken seriously,” he stated.



It remains to be seen when Maurice Ampaw will stop throwing jabs at Kumchacha and Opambour.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB



