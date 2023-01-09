'You are a villager' - Shatta Wale's reaction to Meek Mill video brouhaha

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2023

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has taken a dig at Ghanaians who have poured out their frustrations at Meek Mill following the release of the music video shoot at the Jubilee house.



Shatta who claimed to have seen nothing wrong with Meek Mill’s conduct has asked Ghanaians to rather channel their energy toward other things.



According to him, Meek Mill, a fellow black man, whose visit to the country somewhat benefited the 'Year of Return' initiative, shouldn’t be faulted if he took a couple of shots in the county to flaunt.



He has therefore described all those who have criticized the American rapper as villagers.



“You wan go America go take pictures for White House. You say “year of return “and your own black brother come shoot video as he return home you bore ..You are a villager trust me !!!” he wrote on Twitter.



In a thread of posts online, where he was spotted making a jest out of the issue, Shatta slammed critics for fighting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



To him, the president shouldn’t be blamed for Meek Mill’s conduct at the Jubilee House.



“You won’t solve your problem. You want to fight with president. see mumu …Jon. There’s a better beef coming up. Forget president beef and let’s wait for the great beef …You can’t show Nana anything. so shut up,” he added.



Background



There have been massive outbursts on social media after Meek Mill’s music video recorded at the Jubilee house went viral on social media.



In the said video, the American rapper was spotted at different locations at the Jubilee House, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, at a point positioned behind the presidential podium, and later in a sitting area rapping.



Some individuals who have been appalled by the development, have described it as a complete desecration of the seat of the president.



