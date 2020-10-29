Entertainment of Thursday, 29 October 2020

‘With prayers and hardwork we will win’ – Wife of Dumelo assures NDC

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo interacting with the NDC Women's Wing in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo who is the wife of Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo has advised supporters of the National Democratic Congress not to engage in politics of insult.



Mrs. Dumelo was recently captured on some platforms trying to amass vote for her husband who is contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary.



Addressing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Women’s Wing of the NDC, she called for the full support from its members as they rally towards the December elections.



“Let's all be united. Through that, we can win the upcoming elections. Like my husband said, fighting one another and engaging in unnecessary quarrels will only disturb our chances of winning the seat. With prayers and hard work I know we can make it,” said Gifty Dumelo.



A video of her interacting with the women was posted on her Instagram page with the caption:



“#idey4u... I had a pleasant opportunity to interact with Ayawaso west wuagon women’s wing in my native language.”





Present at the meeting were John Dumelo and other party executives from the constituency.



