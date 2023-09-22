Winneba to Accra under an hour - Bridget Otoo apologizes for husband's 'mad driving'

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evans Ago Tetteh, husband of Metro TV newscaster Bridget Otoo, was a central character at the main gate of the Accra Regional Police Command when he turned up furious on September 21, 2023.



He had apparentky been informed of his wife's ordeal at the hands of police men at the station which incident left her with a ripped top.



Tetteh was seen seething with anger and daring the police to lay hands on wife again, rebuffing all pleas to remain calm.



He later confered with his wife and left.



Hours later, the newscaster posted the circumstances under which her furious husband arrived at the station.



"I apologize to anyone who saw him driving like a mad man on the Winneba road. He did that in under an hour when he was supposed to be at a workshop in the central region. I’m glad he arrived safely. and on his way back to Winneba," she tweeted.



Bridget narrates her ordeal



“I was holding a guy’s phone, he was live on Twitter, now X and I was talking in the space because a question was asked on what was happening on the demonstration grounds.



“While I was talking and holding his phone, the police charged at us for doing absolutely nothing, attacking him. He ripped my bag and they pulled my dress and now I have a ripped dress,” she lamented.





On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phone and in the case of other physical assault.In their first of two statements on the day, police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which process they denied had been properly served.The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which reportage they dismissed as untrue.By the close of day, almost all illegally detained protesters per GhanaWeb checks had been released from illegal detention on bail, it remains to be seen whether Day Two of the three-day protest targeting the seat of government, the Jubilee House, will come off today (September 22, 2023).SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: