We need a constitutional amendment to ensure accountability - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena, has called for a comprehensive amendment of Ghana's 1992 constitution.



During an interview with Ghone TV, he emphasised that the current constitution lacks provisions to hold the government accountable for its activities. He argued that a full-scale referendum is essential to addressing these issues.



Kwabena Kwabena expressed his belief in the importance of educating Ghana's youth about the 1992 constitution.



He highlighted that the existing document was crafted before the era of social media and significant technological advancements, making it outdated for today's world in 2023.



“I will implore every youth of Ghana to study the 1992 constitution. I believe that no government can be accountable to the people with that document. This is a document designed before social media. This is a document designed before the guitar world. This is a document designed in 1992. And this is 2023. We have youth who are facing a new world altogether,” he said.





He asserted that Ghana requires a constitution capable of adapting to the challenges of the modern age through serious amendments and a comprehensive referendum. He added that the current constitution allows room for corruption and various issues, as it was drafted during a period of military rule under different conditions.



“Don't you think we need a constitution that can cover all of that? A serious amendment? A serious referendum before we talk. Trust me. With that document, we will never get a great government. Never. It gives room for corruption. It gives room for all kinds of things.

Yes. And the people who drafted it at the time remember that it was a military rule. So think about the conditions under which it will be drafted," he noted.



Kwabena Kwabena’s comments come at a time of wide scale discussions over the performance of the current government. Recently, pressure group Democracy Hub embarked on a 3-day protest dubbed OccupyJulorbiHouse which had support from various artistes including Stonebwoy, Efia Odo and Kelvynbwoy.



