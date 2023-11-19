Three prominent Ghanaians whose burial sites left tongues wagging online

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

For many, the normal burial process involves being buried in a grave.



However, as a result of wealth and importance, some individuals have been laid to rest in lavish and luxurious places that have amazed many.



Here are three individuals of giant burial sites that have generated discussions online.





1. Reverend Anthony Boakye



The funeral of Rev. Anthony Boakye, the late founder and overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, was a major event in Ghana, with even Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attending.



The funeral took place at three key venues in Accra, including Independence Square, the Accra Sports Stadium, and the Accra International Conference Centre.



He was buried in a massive, state-of-the-art edifice, which shocked many.





2. Sir John Afriyie



Sir John, a former General Secretary of the Ghanaian National Party (NPP), had his final funeral rites in his hometown of Sakora Wonoo on June 3, 2021.



The former lawyer and politician, officially known as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, died from COVID-19 complications on July 1, 2020, at Korle Bu Teaching.



Prior to his burial, a photo of a building with his picture on it went viral. The building, which many mistook for a magnificent house, was quickly identified as a resting place for the former politician.



3. Theresa Aba Kufuor



Former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor's final journey began on November 16, 2023, with a Requiem Mass at the Christ the King Catholic Church. A state funeral was followed by a traditional funeral and burial at Heroes Park in Kumasi.



A private burial was held at a private residence in the Ashanti Regional Capital. Kufuor died on October 1, 2023, 24 days before her 89th birthday.



What gained attention, however, were videos going around of a plush mansion sitting on a hilltop, which was identified as the final resting place of the former first lady.



