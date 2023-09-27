'This shouldn’t be coming from you' - Mahama’s aide tackles Nana Aba's NDC tweet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, former Deputy Minister of Transport and special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has taken issue with a tweet by Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.



The said tweet featured a photo of an NDC-branded vehicle with a caption that read, "In 2012, by this time, the NDC was distributing this car on the Legon campus. Ironically, none of the male students got one."



Bawah Mogtari clearly disagreeing with the content and intent of the tweet expressed her disappointment with Nana Aba Anamoah's post and questioned the intent behind the post.



She stated, "What's the intent? Shame NDC ladies under a disguised tweet because some are being criticized for their silence in the face of today's hardship & poor leadership? This shouldn’t be coming from you, my sister. An avoidable tweet!"





What's the intent? Shame NDC ladies under a disguised tweet because some are being criticised for the silence in the face of today's hardship & poor leadership? This shouldn’t be coming from you, my sister. An avoidable tweet! https://t.co/vLlS4QUM8A — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) September 26, 2023

AM/SARA