Things we won’t miss when 2020 is over

File photo: Coronavirus

2020 has been a rollercoaster, especially because we are currently facing a global pandemic. Even though a lot of people are taking things more lightly now and are going out often, we all still have it at the back of our heads that there’s corona still lurking around.



Because of the pandemic, we’ve been forced to be more hands on at home since we are almost always there and we are very cautious when we go out.



Here are 4 things we will definitely not miss when 2020 is over.



Not knowing if your cough and sneeze is just random or a sign of Corona



Personally, anytime I cough, I say a small “Our Father” and one “Hail Mary” because I am not ready for all the awful things I’ve read about COVID-19 online. I’m wary of every cough, headache, sneeze or any inkling of sickness and I know I’m not the only one in this boat.



Cooking every meal



If you’re as paranoid as I am, you’re probably trying so hard to avoid outside human interactions which includes buying food. A lot more people have started cooking for themselves during these times and whew! It is work! On a normal day you would be at work and so breakfast and lunch would be bought. On days where you get home too tired, dinner would also be bought. There’s hardly anytime to cook but now, there’s cooking 3 whole times a day. We are definitely not going to miss this part of 2020.



Avoiding human touch



Sometimes all you want is to hug someone but you get a news flash in your head. You don’t know where they’ve been, you don’t know who they’ve been with and you don’t know the type of people they hanged around. What is the guarantee that they aren’t carrying the virus? Sigh. Visibly cringing when someone wants to touch you or get too close to you is something we definitely won’t miss.



Feeling the pressure to be productive



Most people are working from home now and it sometimes feels like you’re not doing enough. You finish your work on time and you start to feel somewhat useless. You’re under constant pressure to start something of your own or just do something that will keep you being productive. The good thing is that, since it’s been going on for a while, some people have managed to get a hold of it. It only gets better from here.



The whole 2020



Everyone knew 2020 was going to be just bad vibes immediately after the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant and the 7 other passengers they were with them. After that shock, the rest kept trickling in. We’ve seen black people protest in various countries and we’ve seen what happened to some of them who were attacked by the police. This whole year just feels like a bad omen. A lot of people have lost their lives due to a number of things with number 1 being corona and frankly speaking, we are tired of it.



We can’t wait to throw this year in the dustbin and move on with life. What other thing won’t you miss when 2020 is over?

