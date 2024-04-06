There is nothing wrong with musicians engaging in partisan politics – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Highlife singer, Rex Omar, known in real life as Rex Owusu Marfo, has said he sees nothing wrong with a musician engaging in partisan politics.



“Sometimes I don’t understand because there is no one who was born and assigned specifically to do politics,” he remarked in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He continued, "Nana Akufo-Addo is a lawyer, but why is he not in the courtroom practicing his law profession? He rather did politics and became our president.



“Former president Mahama is a communication expert, so why didn’t we tell him to focus on his communication but rather on politics, and he became president.”



The GHAMRO chairperson also wondered why musicians are often chastised when they get involved in politics as compared to people from other professions.



“Why is it that when musicians alone try to get into politics, people begin to tag them, and that is what I don’t understand because we have teachers who are now in parliament.



“We have businessmen who are into politics but when the artiste alone decides to do the same, then people get angry and I don’t understand,” he wondered.