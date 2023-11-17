The two celebrities spotted at Theresa Kufuor’s funeral

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

During the final funeral rites of the late Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, some celebrities were in attendance to sympathize with the bereaved.



Renowned gospel musician, Diana Asamoah who was in her black funeral attire with a purse and spectacle looked spectacular though with a sorrowful facial expression.



Celebrated Highlife musician, Martin King Arthur popularly known in the entertainment circles as Kofi Kinaata was also present at the funeral.



The Highlife musician was clad in his black outfit and was accompanied by other people whose identity is not known.



The two celebrities joined the host of personalities who were present at the event to shake hands with the widower (former President John Agyekum Kufuor) to commiserate with him in such tragic moments.



A state funeral for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on November 16, 2023.



The event commenced at 7 a.m. with a file past followed by a burial mass at 9 a.m.



Final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi today, Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, politicians, members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as family and friends of the late former First Lady were present to commiserate with the family of the deceased.



