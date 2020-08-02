Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Gerrard Isreal, Contributor

Stonebwoy secures his Voter ID, urges Ghanaians to exercise their civic responsibility

Stonebwoy

Global music Icon, Stonebwoy, has exercised his civic responsibility after successfully registering his name with the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) which primarily will serves as an identity proof while casting his ballot as an eligible electorate in the country’s forthcoming municipal, state, and national elections in December.



His presence drew a large crowd, compelling him to depart the premises soon after obtaining his card, but however, speaking to the natives of Ashaiman city of the Greater Accra Region on Thursday where the reggae & dance-hall star underwent his registration exercise, he urged them to also take up the mantle to engage in this easy exercise ahead of the general elections.



“Be A Citizen Not A Spectator… I Went Back To Ashaiman To Get The Voters ID Card. The Process Was Very Easy And Swift. Therefore I Implore Every One Out There To Go And Do The Same. Before The Deadline Next Week Because It’s Your Civic Responsibility To Vote And Your Vote is Your Power. – He posted on Instagram



Watch video below:





