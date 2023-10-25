Shut up! Come back if Europe or America is difficult for you - Efia Odo fires

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Outspoken social media influencer and activist, Efia Odo, has gone hard on Ghanaians in the diaspora who have made it a habit of lamenting about hardships in their respective host countries.



Her remarks came after the video of the Ghanaian woman's foodstuff price lament went viral.



The woman's claims shed light on the difficulties faced by some Ghanaians abroad in accessing their preferred African food items, especially when dealing with the financial situation of diaspora life.



The video sparked discussions about the perceptions of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures and how it’s not as pleasurable as thought. However, others chided the lady in the video, telling her to come back if life was as hard as they claimed.



In a heated post on her X handle, Efia Odo addressed Ghanaians living abroad who often voice complaints about the challenges they face.



She straightforwardly suggested that if life in Europe or America seemed tough, they should consider returning to Ghana rather than continually lamenting their circumstances.



“I never understand why some Ghanaians abroad are always complaining about the hardships they’re facing. Come back to Ghana if Europe or America is difficult. Like, shut up! You know damn well you’d rather be there than in Ghana,” she said.



Efia Odo's comments also shed light on the current economic situation of Ghana and the debate of Ghanaians going abroad to escape the hardships currently being faced by many citizens in the country.





I never understand why some Ghanaians abroad are always complaining about the hardships they’re facing. Come back to Ghana if Europe or America is difficult. Like shut up! You know damn well you’d rather be there than in Ghana. — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 24, 2023

