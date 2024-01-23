Rashida Black Beauty exposes a prophet who allegedly bonked her for GH¢1,200

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Internet sensation, Rashida Black Beauty, has narrated how a popular Ghanaian Prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, coerced and slept with her, under the guise of supporting her dream of becoming a fashion designer.



One can recall that a couple of years ago, Rashida was captured in a viral video, soliciting support from netizens online to start her fashion business.



However, recalling a chilling encounter that took place during that period, Rashida, in a TikTok live with some influencers, gave a vivid narration of how Prophet Prince Elisha invited her to Accra to discuss business plans only to lure her into bed.



Backed by leaked chats and screenshots, Rashida said what was supposed to be a business meeting between her and the Grace Family International Church founder, ended in a series of sexual bouts at a guest house in Achimota, after which she got dumped and offered just GH¢1,200.



“I met him after the malafaka fame. This was about four to five years ago when I had not even given birth. I met Pastor Prince Elisha through Avram because I was close to Avram at that time. I posted something on my status and he saw it and reacted to it. He asked for my picture and I sent it. I also sent a video where Kofi Kinaata and I were vibing at a concert in Berekum.



"He then told Avram that he wanted to help me. So fast forward, he scheduled for us to meet in Accra. I got to Accra and waited for him at a spot but he never came. I called him many times and he didn’t pick up. Later he told me to find somewhere to sleep and that he would meet me the next day. I lodged at a guest house in Achimota because I was desperate for help.



“The next day, he met me at there and this wasn’t what we planned. He slept with me and warned me to keep this just between us. He deceived me and slept with me. I didn’t get the support I needed. if I knew this was what he intended to do, I wouldn’t have gone to meet him.



"He told me he would help me, and that he wanted a relationship but I shouldn’t make it public. I had lodged at the place for the entire weekend and he promised to give me some money on Monday. I called him the entire period after our sexual bouts but he refused to pick up. He later sent me just GH¢1,200 and asked me to go back,” she stated.



Narrating further, Rashida said the pastor was rather infuriated after she complained about unexpected events and the meagre sum she was offered to travel back to her village.



“Even if you were doing Ashawo (prostitution), will you get 12 million? I now understand why a lot of rich people don’t help people these days,” The pastor stated in a leaked WhatsApp conversation.



Rashida, who was however, pained about being likened to a prostitute by the same pastor who had initially vowed to support her dreams, responded;



“I am not a prostitute. If I were a prostitute, I wouldn’t have come out on social media pleading for help to start my fashion business in the first place. I would’ve sold my body to support my needs.”



Meanwhile, the said Prophet is yet to react to Rashida’s barrage of claims.







How Mzbel called out Prophet Prince Elisha some time ago



In 2020, Mzbel in an interview with Zionfelix alleged that Pastor Prince Elisha once approached her to plan a fake prophecy in exchange for some huge amount of money.



According to the musician, the pastor contracted and invited her to his church, where she was intended to be given a prophecy that she’d have to forcefully admit to.



Mzbel, while narrating her experience with the man of God said he chose her for clout and to increase his church’s membership.



However, she declined the request, based on the fact that her son was involved.



Prophet Prince Elisha’s controversial prophecy about Vicky Zugah



In 2019, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei revealed that actress Vicky Zugah will only get married after she reconciles with a woman that cursed her over 10 years ago.



In a viral video, the pastor was seen prophesying, laying hands on Vicky while stating that she had slept with a married man whose wife had cursed her.



