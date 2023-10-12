Pascaline Edwards narrowly escapes death on the Accra-Tema motorway

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards, has disclosed her near-death experience while driving on the Accra-Tema motorway.



The actress took to social media to reveal how she escaped a motor accident after her tyre and rim got damaged due to the poor state of the highway.



In a Twitter post detailing her experience, Pascaline Edwards said but for God’s intervention, she would’ve died on the spot.



“I could’ve died on the motorway yesterday. Burst tire and broken rim. If it wasn’t for God,” she stated.



Prior to this incident, some celebrities, during the #OccupyJulorbi protest, narrated instances where they suffered a similar fate on the Accra-Tema motorway.



Comedian SDK, in particular, recounted how he almost died from a driver’s inability to sight a pothole.



“We are exercising our rights; we need good roads. I stay at Spintex; you have passed the motorway before, right? I almost died on the Tema-Motorway because one driver did not know that there was a pothole, not even a pothole but a manhole,” SDK lamented in an interview with TV3.







