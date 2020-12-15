You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 15Article 1134032

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Okada rider sparks controversy as he places TV on his bike for customers

Okada rider places TV on his motor bike Okada rider places TV on his motor bike

An okada rider otherwise known as a motorcycle rider has taken his customer service to another level by becoming more innovative with his business.

In a photo going viral on social media, the man whose name isn’t known is seen carrying a passenger on his bike with a television mounted at the top.

A lot of Ghanaians who were surprised by the young man’s new style of promoting his business hailed him for being creative.

The passenger in the photo on the other hand, simply had her eyes fixated on the TV to keep herself entertained looking unconcerned.

The scary part of this Innovation that has gotten many concerned is the fact that he could be distracted by the TV and get involved in an accident.

