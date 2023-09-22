You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 22Article 1849049

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: I’d rather eat banku and okro soup than protest – Yaa Pono

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Ansah Asare, popularly known as Yaa Pono, has refused to join the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest currently taking place in the country.

He said he will rather spend time eating banku and okro soup rather than wasting efforts on what he described as a ‘wasteful protest.’

Buttressing his points further, the musician noted that the celebrities currently participating the demonstration would later be seen backing the same politicians they are criticizing.

“Me I no get time to protest, anka menoa Banku ne Nkruma wo fie, u go see the same ppl for rallies with their grandparents, artists going in for money as usual. If like my mother get 7 million pounds u go call me for protest,” Yaa Pono wrote on his twitter page.

However, his statement has drawn reactions mixed with backlash from netizens on Twitter.

Yaa Pono has been duly criticized for downgrading the essence of the protest.

Meanwhile, the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration has entered day two of its action.

Some celebrities who have joined the protest includes Kelvin Boy, Efia Odo, Sadik Sulley (SDK), El, and others.
