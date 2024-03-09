Nkommo Wo Ho: Diana Asamoah composes campaign song for Bawumia

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2024 is here and your favourite entertainment programme Nkommo Wo Ho is back on your screens with news of your favourite celebrities topping trends.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party is currently our ‘top star’ celebrity as Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has composed a campaign song for him.



According to the veteran singer, Dr Bawumia's ability to unite people has made Ghanaians long for him to lead the country and make a meaningful impact on their lives, a reason she composed the song.



In an interview, she showered praises on Dr Bawumia for his intelligence and humbling nature, noting that these attributes are what the nation needs.



Also, Ghanaian vocalist Yvonne Ohene Djan, popularly known as 'SHE', has revealed that she did not receive any payment for her contribution to the NPP song “Nana Y3 Winner".



According to her, she was in a rush to catch a flight to the US, but Lumba persuaded her to stay and help him with one last song.



Meanwhile, Prophet Azuka has stated that his church premises should be burnt if his prophecy about Dr Bawumia emerging victorious in the upcoming elections fails.



The Man of God claims the current vice president is destined to become the president of Ghana, adding that his revelation is grounded in information he has been privy to.



These and more are captured in this episode with your host, Maame Akua Kyei.



VKB/OGB