New details on mansion where Mrs. Kufuor is buried emerges

Angel TV on November 17, 2023, posted a video of the edifice that was to become the final resting place of ex-First Lady Theresa Kufuor.



The 10-minute video, posted on their YouTube page, showed the plush mansion sitting at the hilltop in a suburb of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi; which was undergoing furnishing and other final touches.



Titled, "EXCLUSIVE TOUR of President Kufour's NEW MANSION where his late wife Theresa Kufuor will be buried," the video had no accompanying commentary except for visuals of the drive to the house and shots of the compound and the interior.



According to a narration by Facebook page, Dadzie Multimedia, the house was a gift to the former president and is meant to be a countryside home for him whenever he visits the region.



Other key details picked from their presentation posted in Facebook and YouTube leveraging on the Angel TV video were as follows:



a. The house was a gift from CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng



Indeed, the footage shows Dr. Oteng engaged in a conversation with a woman in the main hall of the building as artisans go about their duties.



b. It has a helipad, meaning the former president can fly straight to the home without driving to Kumasi or using the airport.



c. It is estimated to cost US$1 million. GhanaWeb is unable to confirm this estimate and is working to get verification of the cost.



d. The building is located at Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi which is hometown of the former president.



The final journey of former Theresa Aba Kufuor begun on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Accra when a Requiem Mass was held in her honour at the Christ the King Catholic Church.



A state funeral was subsequently held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday before her body was conveyed to Kumasi for a final traditional funeral and burial on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The traditional funeral was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi following which a private burial was held at the said residence.



Mrs Kufuor died on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days before her 89th birthday.







